Researcher Scalable Systems

AI is developing fast - far beyond the speed of traditional technological evolution. Do you, just like us, want to help shape the future of distributed digital infrastructure and next-generation AI systems?
We are looking for a Systems Architect with deep expertise in distributed systems, digital infrastructure and edge computing. You are someone who thrives on innovation and is motivated by developing solutions that can make a genuine impact.
About us
At RISE, the unit Scalable Systems conducts applied research and development in the field of distributed digital infrastructure. From advanced datacentres to 5G edge nodes and high-performance networks, we work at the forefront of next-generation AI-driven systems.
Our team is interdisciplinary and hands-on, we are a mix of researchers and R&D engineers developing practical, scalable solutions together with industry partners, public agencies, and academia.
We operate several advanced testbeds for datacentre and 5G edge computing, which serve as national innovation platforms for developing and validating distributed AI and edge-based applications in realistic environments.
About the role
In this position, you will take a central role in shaping research and technological development within distributed AI infrastructure. You will:
Lead and contribute to research and innovation projects
Develop methods for orchestrating AI workloads across cloud, datacentre, edge and device.
Evaluate new technologies and architectures within your area
Define technical roadmaps guiding the future of RISE's infrastructure and its' related solutions
Use and further develop RISE's datacentre and 5G-edge testbeds as research platforms
Collaborate with engineers responsible for implementation and operations
Represent RISE in research collaborations, technical forums and strategic partnerships
The role is primarily based in Luleå or Kista, Stockholm, with hybrid work possible. Regular presence in Luleå is required given the close connection to our datacentre and infrastructure environments.
Because some projects may be security-sensitive, a security clearance may be required now or in the future
Who are you?
Required qualifications
PhD in computer science, computer engineering or a closely related field
Experience in research or advanced development within distributed systems, AI infrastructure or datacentre-related technologies
Experience contributing to research or innovation projects
Strong understanding of distributed systems and digital infrastructure
Experience with Linux-based systems
Experience working with containerised environments and orchestration (e.g. Kubernetes)
Understanding of modern AI infrastructure and its requirements
Excellent communication skills in English
Meriting qualifications
Hands-on experience with edge computing or distributed infrastructure
Experience with AI workloads, including training and inference
Experience with datacentre technologies or GPU-based systems
Familiarity with high-performance networking (e.g. RDMA, InfiniBand)
Experience with distributed storage systems
Previous participation in national or EU research proposals
Ability to define technical roadmaps
Experience in interdisciplinary collaboration
Good communiation skills in Swedish
Personal qualities
A strong technical interest and a desire to work at the forefront of technology
Ability to work both independently and as part of a team
Strong analytical skills
Communicative and able to collaborate with both technical and non-technical stakeholders
A strategic mindset and the ability to see the bigger picture in complex systems
Be proactive and contribute to the development of new research areas
Are we a good match?
We work across the entire AI pipeline - from data collection and communication to distributed computation, model training and inference - with a focus on scalability, resilience and technological sovereignty.
RISE also operates advanced testbeds for 5G and edge computing, enabling research on distributed AI systems in realistic environments where datacentres, edge nodes and connected devices interact. This provides a unique opportunity to work with real infrastructure and experiment with next-generation distributed AI systems.
As a researcher at RISE, you will have:
The opportunity to work with advanced datacentre and edge infrastructure
The chance to influence the development of future AI infrastructure
Collaboration with leading industrial and research partners
A combination of applied research and technical development
The possibility to contribute to societally important and strategic technologies
A flexible and research-driven work environment
Welcome with your application!
If you are interested and want to know more you are welcome to contact us: Martin Simonsson, Director Scalable Systems, martin.simonsson@ri.se
. The application deadline is March 8th. Selection and interviews may take place continuously during and after the application period. Apply without cover letter.
