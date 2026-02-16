Researcher Scalable Systems

Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB / Datajobb / Luleå
2026-02-16


AI is developing fast - far beyond the speed of traditional technological evolution. Do you, just like us, want to help shape the future of distributed digital infrastructure and next-generation AI systems?
We are looking for a Systems Architect with deep expertise in distributed systems, digital infrastructure and edge computing. You are someone who thrives on innovation and is motivated by developing solutions that can make a genuine impact.
About us
At RISE, the unit Scalable Systems conducts applied research and development in the field of distributed digital infrastructure. From advanced datacentres to 5G edge nodes and high-performance networks, we work at the forefront of next-generation AI-driven systems.
Our team is interdisciplinary and hands-on, we are a mix of researchers and R&D engineers developing practical, scalable solutions together with industry partners, public agencies, and academia.
We operate several advanced testbeds for datacentre and 5G edge computing, which serve as national innovation platforms for developing and validating distributed AI and edge-based applications in realistic environments.
About the role
In this position, you will take a central role in shaping research and technological development within distributed AI infrastructure. You will:

Lead and contribute to research and innovation projects

Develop methods for orchestrating AI workloads across cloud, datacentre, edge and device.

Evaluate new technologies and architectures within your area

Define technical roadmaps guiding the future of RISE's infrastructure and its' related solutions

Use and further develop RISE's datacentre and 5G-edge testbeds as research platforms

Collaborate with engineers responsible for implementation and operations

Represent RISE in research collaborations, technical forums and strategic partnerships

The role is primarily based in Luleå or Kista, Stockholm, with hybrid work possible. Regular presence in Luleå is required given the close connection to our datacentre and infrastructure environments.
Because some projects may be security-sensitive, a security clearance may be required now or in the future
Who are you?
Required qualifications

PhD in computer science, computer engineering or a closely related field

Experience in research or advanced development within distributed systems, AI infrastructure or datacentre-related technologies

Experience contributing to research or innovation projects

Strong understanding of distributed systems and digital infrastructure

Experience with Linux-based systems

Experience working with containerised environments and orchestration (e.g. Kubernetes)

Understanding of modern AI infrastructure and its requirements

Excellent communication skills in English

Meriting qualifications

Hands-on experience with edge computing or distributed infrastructure

Experience with AI workloads, including training and inference

Experience with datacentre technologies or GPU-based systems

Familiarity with high-performance networking (e.g. RDMA, InfiniBand)

Experience with distributed storage systems

Previous participation in national or EU research proposals

Ability to define technical roadmaps

Experience in interdisciplinary collaboration

Good communiation skills in Swedish

Personal qualities

A strong technical interest and a desire to work at the forefront of technology

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team

Strong analytical skills

Communicative and able to collaborate with both technical and non-technical stakeholders

A strategic mindset and the ability to see the bigger picture in complex systems

Be proactive and contribute to the development of new research areas

Are we a good match?
We work across the entire AI pipeline - from data collection and communication to distributed computation, model training and inference - with a focus on scalability, resilience and technological sovereignty.
RISE also operates advanced testbeds for 5G and edge computing, enabling research on distributed AI systems in realistic environments where datacentres, edge nodes and connected devices interact. This provides a unique opportunity to work with real infrastructure and experiment with next-generation distributed AI systems.
As a researcher at RISE, you will have:

The opportunity to work with advanced datacentre and edge infrastructure

The chance to influence the development of future AI infrastructure

Collaboration with leading industrial and research partners

A combination of applied research and technical development

The possibility to contribute to societally important and strategic technologies

A flexible and research-driven work environment

Welcome with your application!
If you are interested and want to know more you are welcome to contact us: Martin Simonsson, Director Scalable Systems, martin.simonsson@ri.se. The application deadline is March 8th. Selection and interviews may take place continuously during and after the application period. Apply without cover letter.
Our union representatives are Ingemar Petermann, SACO, +46 10 228 41 22 and Linda Ikatti, Unionen, +46 10 516 51 61.

