Researcher in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence
Luleå Tekniska Universitet / Högskolejobb / Luleå Visa alla högskolejobb i Luleå
2025-05-20
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Luleå Tekniska Universitet i Luleå
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of nearly SEK 2,1 billion per year. We currently have 1,900 employees and 18,700 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (RAI) (www.ltu.se/robotics) subject at the department of Computer Science and Electrical and Space Engineering at Luleå University of Technology, is now looking for a researcher contributing to our growing activities. The RAI team is conducting fundamental research in all the aspects of robotics with a specific focus on Aerial and Space robotics. The vision of RAI is aiming in closing the gap from theory to real life, while the team has a strong expertise in field robotics. Specific application areas of focus are robotics for mines, construction sites, aerial inspection of aging infrastructure, multi-robotic search and rescue, multi sensorial fusion and multirobot coordination, including multirobot perception, decentralization and mission execution.
The RAI team has a strong European participation in multiple R&D&I projects, while RAI was also participating in the DARPA SUB-T challenge with the CoSTAR Team lead by NASA/JPL (https://costar.jpl.nasa.gov/).
Subject description
Robotics and artificial intelligence aim to develop novel robotic systems that are characterized by advanced autonomy for improving the ability of robots to interact with the surrounding environment and humans during the execution of specific tasks.
Project description
You will be working in the field of systems and synthetic biology, and the activities will be linked with National, European and Worldwide R&D Projects.
Characteristic research topics will focus on, but not be limited to, the following areas, where a proof of previous work with supporting publications is a necessary:
• Development of DNA-based molecular robotic machines to carry out specific tasks with regulated functionality for various biological applications.
• Programming gene circuits
• Modeling and designing synthetic DNA components
• Construction of Chemical Reaction Networks (CRNs)
• Simulation and analysis using MATLAB and Visual DSD
• Robust analysis of various modules and entire gene circuit
• Genomic data analysis and system identification techniques
• Experience with project management at EU level
• Experience with development of educational courses.
Duties
The duties of a researcher primarily comprise research. Teaching and pedagogical development work may be included in the duties, up to a maximum of 20% of the working hours. You will perform research with substantial experimental components that should be published in peer-reviewed international journals and at major conferences. The position will include supervision of PhD and MSc students, teaching and supporting in acquiring funds for future research projects from research funding agencies/councils, EU framework program or industry.
Qualifications
In order to be eligible for employment as a researcher you must have a PhD or a foreign degree equivalent to a PhD in systems or synthetic biology or related subject. A doctoral degree awarded no more than three years before the application deadline provides a useful qualification. Candidates who have been awarded a doctoral degree at an earlier date may also be considered if there are special grounds, for example, different types of statutory leave of absence.
The research tasks require a solid mathematical background with experimental capabilities and excellent programming skills (e.g. Matlab etc.) You should have a strong vision to evaluate and demonstrate the research findings in real life operating conditions, in an approach to close the gap between pure theory and experimental verifications. You will need to represent the group in different contexts, both in Sweden and abroad and hence have excellent skills in English.
Further information
The employment is limited to 1 year. Placement in Luleå and starting date upon agreement.
For further information please contact:
George Nikolakopoulos, Chaired Professor (+46) 920 491298, geonik@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer, 0920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, 0920-49 1721 marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a detailed CV with a full description of all the scientific merits and publications of the candidate, motivation letter, a research plan with a description of the research topics, list of successful grant applications, list of 2 persons that could provide recommendation for the candidate and copies of verified and translated diplomas from high school and universities. Your application must be written in English. Mark your application with the reference number below.
Closing date for application: 10 June 2025
Reference number: 2360-2025 Ersättning
Salary according to agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luleå Tekniska Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2841) Arbetsplats
Luleå tekniska universitet Jobbnummer
9349767