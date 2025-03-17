Researcher: AI in RAN for 6G
2025-03-17
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
At Business Area Networks and Standards & Technology (S&T) we ensure technology leadership in Radio Access Networks (RAN) and lead Ericsson's RAN technology strategy.
We do so by actively driving standardization, systems concepts & algorithms, testbeds and research on antennas, radio, RAN compute and software.
What you will do:
• Ensure technology leadership and profitable business for Ericsson by driving and contributing to Ericsson's technology strategy e.g. AI in RAN.
• Develop and evaluate innovative solutions for new opportunities and scenarios with mid/long-term focus (3-5 years or more), protect ideas with patents, and formulate recommendations for products e.g. AI/ML and Radio Resource Management for RAN.
• Act as an evangelizer by contributing with expertise, communicating results, and collaborating with different Ericsson units and external partners.
Joining the team will offer you a fun and challenging environment where you can grow and inspire your colleagues to further growth. We believe you can challenge us in who we're looking for and have a motivation and interest in working in a research area within our industry, ideally with some relevant experience in AI and wireless networks.
The skills you bring:
• PhD or MSc in Electrical Engineering, Machine Learning, Data Science, or equivalent.
• Knowledge of Mobile Networks and industry understanding.
• Excellent technical leadership skills, analytical with a high ability to develop strategies, understand and drive innovative technical solutions.
• Excellent depth in AI with techniques and algorithms e.g. Reinforcement Learning (RL), exploration and learning strategies.
• Genuine interest in wireless communication e.g. radio resource management, network modelling and performance evaluations.
• Knowledge of SW engineering with hands-on programming incl. Python.
• Experience from research, simulation tools or development of AI or RAN solutions are considered valuable merits.
• Ability to collaborate, engage with and mobilize the organization to secure results.
• Solid presentation and communication skills, and proficiency in English.
This role is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
