Researcher - modelling of resource use and primary production
2024-01-05
Department of Ecology
At the Ecology Centre of the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), in Uppsala, Sweden, we conduct research on populations, communities and ecosystems. We generate knowledge on how land use and climate affects animals, plants, nutrient cycling and greenhouse gas balance, and develop sustainable solutions for the future. Active outreach and frequent dialogue with stakeholders are key activities.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
About the position
The researcher will identify and define resource efficiency metrics, based on data collation, and develop stochiometric process-based ecosystem models describing interlinked green and brown resource channels, and their effects on primary production. The researcher is expected to take active part to develop the project and to write and publish science in collaboration with the research team. The successful candidate will enter world leading, international research teams working with both crops and forest systems, with an outstanding publication record and extensive empirical and theoretical expertise (https://www.slu.se/en/ew-cv/giulia-vico/, https://www.slu.se/en/ew-cv/riccardo-bommarco/, https://www.su.se/english/profiles/smanz-1.195554).
Your profile
We are looking for highly motivated candidates who are actively pursuing an academic career, with documented research experience and an interest in developing and using mathematical ecosystem models. Applicants should have a PhD in quantitative disciplines, such as ecology, applied mathematics, physics, or related fields. Previous experience in ecosystem model development (i.e., beyond the use of existing models) is required. The applicants shall also have a demonstrated ability to independently initiate, conduct, and complete research projects, to publish the findings in international peer-reviewed journals, and to write proposals. Excellent communication skills in English (both written and oral) are required. The applicants are expected to have documented programming skills (in MatLab, Python or R). We put strong emphasis on personal characteristics, including good collaborative skills.
Location:
Uppsala, Sweden
The position is based at the Department of Ecology, part of the Ecology Centre at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), in Uppsala, Sweden. The location in Uppsala allows opportunities for collaborations with researchers at Uppsala University and Stockholm University.
Form of employment:
Indefinite-term employment. SLU may use probationary employment.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
March 2024 or as agreed.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than January 19, 2024. Please use the application button below. Applications received via email will not be considered.
The application must be written in English and contain: i) a statement of scientific interests and motivation for applying to this position (max 6000 characters including spaces); ii) Curriculum Vitae including a complete publication list, separating peer-reviewed papers from other publications; iii) contact information of at least two reference persons; iv) copies of previous university degrees and transcripts of academic records. The statement should highlight current research interests, expertise, and other activities of relevance for the advertised position.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
