Research Scientist - NGS based Proteomics
Hays AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2025-04-23
Research Scientist - NGS based Proteomics - AstraZeneca - Gothenburg - 12-month consultancy assignment
At AstraZeneca, our achievements stem from scientific excellence. Our innovative work thrives on collaboration, ensuring that every member of our team understands how their role contributes to our broader mission of showcasing the power of science.
The NGS/Transcriptomics team is a dynamic group dedicated to advancing "omics" technologies and methodologies. Our goal is to generate insightful data that enhances our understanding of drug pharmacology, target mechanisms, model systems, patients, and diseases, aligning closely with AstraZeneca's strategy for Growth through Innovation.
We are seeking a Research Scientist with a background in molecular biology laboratory practices. The ideal candidate will possess exceptional teamwork skills and a history of collaborative success to drive scientific excellence and deliver robust results for our research projects.
Are you driven to push the boundaries of science? Do you want to contribute directly to AZ's innovative growth strategy? If yes, we invite you to join us at our R&D facility in Gothenburg, Sweden!
Main Duties and Responsibilities:
This role is for a lab-based Research Scientist with knowledge and experience in transcriptomics / proteomics. This is a hands-on laboratory-based role with a focus on effective delivery to support various clinical and preclinical projects across multiple diseases, species and drug modalities.
In this role you will:
• Utilise prior practical laboratory experience in molecular biology.
• Contribute to planning and execution of projects involving new omics technologies.
• Implement innovative processes developed by the NGS Tx team.
• Maintain laboratory processes and equipment rigorously.
• Provide experimental support to fellow team members, fostering a collaborative environment.
• Ensure compliance with Safety, Health, and Environmental regulations as well as AstraZeneca's corporate responsibility policies.
• Develop a comprehensive understanding of the pharmaceutical industry and identify opportunities for new business initiatives.
• Be collaborative with a wide range of scientists of different backgrounds to ensure the highest quality of research.
• Implement cutting-edge protocols for the simplification and dissection of a multiomic environment.
Essential for the role:
• B.Sc. degree or higher in a relevant scientific discipline
• Excellent practical and theoretical knowledge and understanding of molecular biology techniques.
• Hands-on experience with at least one Next Generation Sequencing / Transcriptomics / Proteomics technology (NGS-based proteomics technology, RNA-seq, DNA-Seq, Genotyping methodologies, mass spectrometry).
• Familiarity with all aspects of the research process, from hypothesis generation to experimental execution, including sample preparation, data generation, and analysis.
• Excellent organisational and communication skills.
Desired qualifications:
• Research experience in Pharma/Biotech, medical, or academic environments.
• Experience in high-throughput workflows, including the integration of automation in routine laboratory practices.
• A record of high-quality peer-reviewed publications or scientific presentations.
• Experience in statistics, quantitative data analysis, data mining, and familiarity with LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems).
Start date: 2nd June
If you are interested, apply now!
