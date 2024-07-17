Research Scientist - Mechanistic Biology and Profiling
2024-07-17
Do you have a background in bioanalysis and in vitro DMPK profiling, aren't afraid of trying new paths and doing things differently? Do you also feel passionate about the possibilities of science to change lives? Perfect, your next challenge might be this role at AstraZeneca!
We are seeking a highly motivated scientist to join our Mechanistic Biology and Profiling team on a role as Scientist. You will have the opportunity to utilize your technical capabilities to contribute to the progression of key drug discovery programs in a highly collaborative environment. The position will be located at our vibrant R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Mechanistic Biology and Profiling is a global department responsible for compound profiling and mechanism of action studies in support of our Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals Therapy Areas - Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism (CVRM) and Respiratory & Immunology (R&I). MBP is a part of Discovery Sciences - a multidisciplinary department which drives early drug discovery across AstraZeneca's global Research and Development portfolio.
What you will do
This is a lab-based role focused on delivering in vitro pharmacology and early DMPK profiling. We offer a highly rewarding scientific environment with ample learning opportunities. You will be part of our early DMPK profiling team, and main focus running profiling assays on a weekly basis.
Essential Requirements
*
M.Sc. in pharmacology discipline or proven relevant experience in the Life Science industry
*
Proven track record of experimental bioanalysis work using LC-MSMS for compound analysis.
*
Independent analysis and evaluation of complex data and delivery of data to agreed timelines
*
First-rate decision-making skills, coupled with tenacity to see decisions through, even in situations of ambiguity
*
Excellent communication skills and an ability to operate effectively in a multi-disciplinary research environment as team player
Desirable Experiences and Abilities
*
Expertise in the design, development and validation of biological test assays for compound profiling
*
Experience of automated liquid handling equipment is meriting
*
Scripting experience
*
Excellent problem-solving skills, not limited to own area of expertise
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca, we're not afraid to do things differently. We're building a new kind of organization to reset expectations of what a biopharmaceutical company can be. This means we are opening new ways of working and pioneering ground-breaking methods. You'll have the opportunity to make a difference in people's lives every single day and our mission is centered on delivering life-changing products that advance world health and help fight and cure disease. If you're inspired by the possibilities of science to make a difference and are ready to discover what you can do - join us.
So, what's next? If this sounds like the role and place for you - welcome to apply today!
Welcome with your application, no later than August 18, 2024.
More information
Hiring manager Johan Wernevik will be available to answer questions or give more information about the position after August 12, johan.wernevik@astrazeneca.com
.
Additional information
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
Life in Gothenburg: https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
Make a move to Global Gothenburg: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-Iqbb4aw38
About BioPharmaceuticals R&D: https://www.astrazeneca.com/r-d.html Ersättning
