Research Engineer in Mineral Processing
Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Kiruna Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Kiruna
2026-05-04
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Do you want to work in Kiruna together with research engineers and specialists at LKAB's research and development department? Do you want to collaborate with universities, research institutes and suppliers around the world to drive development forward? Then the position as a Research Engineer in Mineral Processing at LKAB may be something for you!
Shaping the future
At LKAB, we are leading the transformation of our industry toward a sustainable future. Just as we aim to reshape the world, we are committed to developing every individual on our team, both personally and professionally. Are you ready to help shape the future of the mining and mineral industry?
Your role
As part of the technical note Mineral Processing in the Kiruna R&D team, this position is supposed to fill an important role with focus on mineral processing and laboratory test work. Daily tasks will be connected to all study phases from conceptual to operational assignments. We work interdisciplinary along the entire mining value chain; however close collaboration is especially needed towards exploration/mine geology and pelletizing. You will work with both process challenges in current operations and assignments for long-term development of future mineral processes. Important tasks include lab-scale trials, data handling and timely reporting. Regular travel between the company sites and to external collaboration partners and conferences are part of this role.
About us
We are looking for someone who wants to be involved in developing sustainable and climate neutral processes related to iron ore and its potential by-products for the future. LKAB is currently producing a variety of specialised products predominantly blast furnace and direct reduction pellets and is committed to transform to carbon dioxide free production. To support us in our mission we are looking for a research engineer in Mineral Processing for investigations to increase knowledge of our mineral processes and their implications for downstream processes.
What you bring
You are committed to your work and can see the big picture. You are used to independently conduct your own work, see logic and connections in complex information or environment. You communicate well with others and are used to and thrive on taking great responsibility tackling the challenges we face as a company.
In addition, we expect that you as a research engineer also have:
A master's degree or tertiary qualification (PhD) in Mineral Processing
Knowledge in analytical techniques such as OM, SEM-TIMA, XRD, EPMA
Knowledge in the use of geometallurgy or geometallurgical approach for mineral processing application or optimization.
B driving licence, as it is a requirement for all positions within LKAB
What we offer
In addition to the general benefits we offer - which you can find a bit further down - we can also offer you, who currently do not live in Sweden, the following:
Relocation support for you and your family.
Excellent conditions for settling in. We guide you through the official procedures necessary to settle in the country if you come from outside Sweden. We also provide temporary accommodation for a reasonable period and help you find a permanent place to live according to your personal needs.
LKAB helps you learn Swedish, a tool for a better understanding of Swedish culture.
The Swedish vacation law entitles all employees to five weeks of vacation per year, and four consecutive weeks during June, July, or August. Your contract may include extra vacation days.
Additional information
We strive for a fair and objective recruitment process. Therefore, we usually do not request cover letters. Instead, we ask you to answer questions related to the specific position you are applying for. Your responses help us understand your skills and experience, so please take the time to answer as clearly and thoroughly as possible.
Start: According to agreement
Location: Kiruna
Type of Employment: Permanent, full-time
Contact: For more information about the position, please contact our hiring manager Mikael Stålnacke, +46703421346 or mikael.stalnacke@lkab.com
.
Union representatives Kiruna/ Svappavaara:
Sakari Alanko, Unionen, +46 980-725 08
Ledarna Norra, ledarna.norra@lkab.com
Peter Johansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 980-718 79
At LKAB, we are leading the transformation of our industry toward a sustainable future. Just as we aim to reshape the world, we are committed to developing every individual on our team, both personally and professionally. Are you ready to help shape the future of the mining and mineral industry? Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB
(org.nr 556001-5835)
981 31 KIRUNA Arbetsplats
Lkab Jobbnummer
9888564