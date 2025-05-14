Research engineer in environmental epidemiology
Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment
We are looking for a person who wants to work with and has practical experience with wastewater analyses.
About the position
The successful candidate will be part of the Swedish Environmental Epidemiology Center (SEEC) at SLU within the Division of Microbial Ecology of the Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment. SEEC is part of SciLifeLab's Pandemic Laboratory Preparedness (PLP) program, which was established in response to the Covid19 pandemic to provide capacity for quick response to pandemics and other health related emergencies. SEEC is a capacity that bridges the current gap between epidemiology and environmental assessment. It aims to provide rapid and effective detection of pathogens from environmental samples as well as facilitate population level epidemiology. SEEC also stands for continuous monitoring of selected pathogens in Swedish wastewaters.
The primary task of the successful candidate will be coordinating and performing the weekly sample collection, processing and quantification of selected pathogens from Swedish wastewater samples. Accordingly, the successful candidate will be responsible for the routine analyses but also included in the development and evaluation of novel methods. The person we hire will be also expected to take care of laboratory management, electronic data reporting and to aid the communication with stakeholders.
Your profile
You must have a university degree (preferably PhD level) in biology, molecular biology, microbiology, environmental sciences, bioengineering or related subject. The successful candidate should also have practical experience with wastewater analyses including nucleic acid extractions and quantitative PCR (qPCR), as well as laboratory management, while experience with diagnostics, automatization, and electronic laboratory management systems are considered as merits. We are looking for a candidate who can work independently in a structured manner, with attention to detail and good social skills to contribute to the general operation of the lab. The working language in the group is English but basic written and oral knowledge of Swedish language is also necessary for the communication and reporting towards our external partners. Further, the candidate should possess a B driving license valid for use in Sweden.
About us
The Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment is working with applied environmental science, with a national responsibility for assessing the condition of Swedish surface waters with respect to water chemistry, pollution and aquatic biota. The research focuses on geochemical and hydrological processes, aquatic ecology and biodiversity, microbial ecology as well as on environmental chemistry and ecotoxicology. The department has about 150 employees, of which approximately half are researchers/doctoral students and the other half are technical and administrative staff.
For more information about the department visit: www.slu.se/aquatic-sciences
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Indefinite-term employment. SLU may use probationary employment.
Scope:
80%
Start date:
As soon as possible.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 21 May 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
