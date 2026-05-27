Research Engineer
Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) i Stockholm
, Båstad
, Arvidsjaur
eller i hela Sverige
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe and Asia - Pacific. Today we are more than 400 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
At RaySearch Laboratories, we develop advanced software solutions that support cancer treatment and improve clinical workflows worldwide. We are seeking a Research Engineer to become part of our team, which creates cutting-edge algorithms and software implemented in more than 1,200 cancer clinics worldwide.
About the job
You will join a team of research engineers and research scientists developing new functionality for our treatment planning system, RayStation. The team collaborates closely with clinical experts at hospitals around the world. In this role, you will create new methods and algorithms and continuously improve existing ones.
You will
Prototype and develop new algorithms for use in radiotherapy treatment planning software
Apply your expertise to enhance current algorithms, focusing on improving their accuracy, efficiency, and user experience.
Implement algorithms in production code with a strong focus on quality
Implement user interfaces for prototype software
Assist the development department within your field of expertise
Collaborate with clinicians to translate requirements into new functionality in radiotherapy treatment planning software
Perform literature reviews and stay up to date with state-of-the-art methods in medical image analysis
Your profile
MSc or PhD in Engineering or a relevant science field (e.g. Engineering Physics, Mathematics, Computer Science), with a focus on computerized image analysis
5+ years of experience in computerised image analysis
Proven experience developing algorithms for image analysis, geometric computations, and machine learning applications
Working knowledge of C++, Python, and machine learning software libraries
Relevant domain knowledge
Fluency in English
It is meriting if you have:
Experience with 3D-visualization
Software development
Working knowledge of C# and Cuda
For this position, it is important that you can work both independently and collaboratively. You bring a proactive and creative mindset, with a strong ability to take initiative and drive work forward. In this role, you are expected to be self-driven, able to identify opportunities, and take ownership of your work.
Our Culture
At RaySearch, we share a passion for innovation and the fight against cancer. Our team consists of dedicated experts who strive to deliver exceptional results through collaboration, attention to detail, and cutting-edge technology. We take pride in our role as a leader in cancer treatment, developing solutions that truly make a difference for patients worldwide.
Our Offer
We offer a dynamic and inclusive work environment in Hagastaden, Stockholm's Life Science Hub. Our modern office space includes an in-house gym, yoga classes, and social activities such as ping pong, table football, and after-work events. We also provide a fantastic lunch buffet, daily fika, and a stunning rooftop terrace with a 360-degree view of Stockholm. This comes with a competitive compensation and benefits package.
Application
Please apply for the position through the application form below. We do not accept applications via e-mail. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Raysearch Laboratories AB (Publ)
(org.nr 556322-6157)
Eugeniavägen 18 (visa karta
)
113 68 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) Kontakt
Rekryterare
Ola Weistrand ola.weistrand@raysearchlabs.com Jobbnummer
9930909