Research engineer
2025-10-01
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden. In line with our vision, to be a progressive and collaborative University where we shape a sustainable future together, we wish to make a difference.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally.
At the school of Business, Society and Engineering, our students study for, among other things, university and civil engineers, political scientists and economists. With us, the research focuses are industrial economics and organization and the energy of the future. Our work takes place in collaboration and in strategic agreements with companies, organizations and authorities in the region.
Employment information
Employment: Temporary employment
Period of employment/Start date: 11 months starting as soon as possible
Scope: Full time
Number of positions: 1
Closing date for application: October 22, 2025
Campus location: Västerås
School: School of Business, Society and Engineering, (EST)
Position description
MDU leads the large-scale collaboration projects Unity4Water and Farm4Future. These projects focus on wastewater reuse, resource circularity, and the development of sustainable cultivation systems, including hydroponic production. To carry out planned experiments and ensure research quality, there is a need for a research engineer.
Your duties as a research engineer will include the following:
• Plan, conduct, and evaluate experiments within Farm4Future and Unity4Water, particularly related to wastewater reuse in hydroponic cultivation.
• Carry out cultivation trials and analyze effects on plant growth and quality under different scenarios, e.g., irrigation with different types of water.
• Contribute to the operation and development of research infrastructure, including laboratory and cultivation equipment.
• Document, analyze, and report results to the research group.
• Participate in project planning, meetings, and collaborations with external partners.
Qualification requirements
We are looking for someone with a Master's degree in Plant Science, Greenhouse Cultivation, or equivalent. You have experience of experimental work with plants in a controlled environment (e.g., hydroponic systems). You also have experience of working with leafy greens and other crops in cultivation trials. You have advanced knowledge of plant physiology and cultivation in controlled environments.
To succeed in this role, you need excellent skills in English, both written and spoken, as well as strong computer skills and experience with Microsoft Office.
Merit
For this position, experience of research and development work in a controlled environment (CEA, vertical farming, or similar) is an advantage. Knowledge of water quality, plant nutrition, and plant response to water reuse is also desirable. Practical experience in plant protection, IPM, and sustainable cultivation strategies is also an advantage.
Personal abilities
In an overall assessment of suitability, emphasis is also placed on personal abilities. All employees at MDU are expected to cooperate and treat colleagues and students with respect, take responsibility for the organisation and their own work duties and contribute to a positive work environment.
We also value your ability to work independently and take responsibility for your tasks. You are good at collaborating with others and communicate well. You are flexible and adaptable in a dynamic research environment. You are meticulous and have problem-solving skills in practical work. It is also important that you have an interest in sustainable development and innovation in food security.
We value the qualities that an even distribution of age and gender, as well as ethnic and cultural diversity, can contribute to the organisation.
Application
The application is to be completed online. Please submit your application by clicking on the "Apply" button below.
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the university no later than closing date for application.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Union representatives:
Saco-S saco-s@mdu.se
Susanne Meijer ST-OFR/S, phone: +46 21-10 14 89
