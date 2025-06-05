Research Engineer
Job Description
What if you could inspire to make everyday life just a little bit better?
We're on the lookout for passionate doers, idea makers, creative thinkers - people who want to help IKEA find answers to everyday problems in people's lives using Spatial Computing. Do you want to be part of making it happen? Then keep on reading.
The Team
The Spatial Computing Lab drives the digital innovation work in the spatial computing area for all IKEA companies. We are looking for a Research Engineer with knowledge within Spatial Computing / XR Development.
In this position you will use your technical expertise to find, explore, evaluate and transfer innovation insights.
You are someone with an innovative mind and lateral thinking. Someone who thinks virtual worlds are cool but helping real people is even better. You know why robots and pie go well together and why point clouds on a sunny day don't matter at all.
Your main responsibilities will be to:
Explore and evaluate new technology and its possibility to improve IKEA customer and co-worker experience
Develop real-time 3D applications to serve as inspiring proof of concepts
Collaborate with external experts and innovators in explorations of technical solutions
Collect and share expertise with IKEA stakeholders
Qualifications
About You:
The person we're looking for is someone passionate about the future of 3D graphics. A person who wants to use game engine for more than just for games. Someone who likes the idea of conceptualising the utopian future of the digital - human interfaces, to interact with people in a more natural way than ever before. Someone who thinks Swedish meatballs have the potential to taste even better in mixed reality. We're looking for a person who can break down high-level concepts like these and explore them singlehandedly or as part of a team.
What skills are we looking for?:
Background in real-time 3D graphics with deep interest in the future of Real Time Graphics (VR/MR/AR). Understanding of graphics pipelines related to real-time 3D environments. Passion for how sound and audio design and haptics can be used to elevate immersive experiences
Experience with Unreal and/or Unity and/or native IOS/Android 3D development. Experience with mobile application development and deployment.
Programming skills building applications communicating with back-ends and building applications of interactive worlds using game engines and 3D Graphics. Good knowledge of at least 2 different core programming languages such as C#, Python, C++ or JavaScript
You'll have a passion for sharing the knowledge you've acquired, with the ability to communicate with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Ability to formulate new ideas surrounding technological innovations. Ability to discuss problems with program code examples.
Strong collaboration skills, with experience developing solutions alongside other teammates.
Additional information
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and will be based in Älmhult, Sweden. Traveling based on business needs might be necessary.
Are you ready to make the world a little better, together? We want to hear from you!
Please state in your application which of the areas you have the most experience and passion for. To get to know the history of the team, the company you will be part of and context of our work within spatial computing, please watch the video ( https://www.autodesk.com/autodesk-university/class/IKEA-VR
-AR-MR-and-Meatballs-2017#video ) showcasing some of the past work and the areas the team is engaging in going forward (start at 40 min in if you are in a rush).
