Research Assistant position in Sports Science
2023-06-29
The Department of Health Sciences is situated at Campus Sundsvall and Campus Östersund. The institution educates and cunducts research in a number of subjects, with a focus on people, health and well-being.
Job description
This is a collaborative, multi-centre research project that aims to assess the efficacy of individualised strategies to improve female athletes' training, health, and performance based on hormonal cycle characteristics (e.
g., physical and perceptual experiences and adaptations related to the menstrual cycle and contraceptive use). The Swedish Winter Sports Research Centre (SWSRC) focuses primarily on winter sports, but this international collaboration will include female athletes from both winter and summer sports across different countries. Specific duties for the research assistant will involve a thorough review of the literature and project planning (e.g., coordinating international partnerships, recruiting participants, and preparing the data collection) in close collaboration with the senior research team. This will conclude phase 1 of the project. In phase 2 there will be an opportunity for the successful candidate to continue within the project, contributing to data collection, analysis, and interpretation, as well as research communication and dissemination.
Requirement
Essential requirements for this position include:
- A MSc in sports science or a similar field
- Fluent in both written and spoken English
The research assistant role will require the candidate to have a background in sports science and a particular interest in female athlete training, health, and performance.
Assessment
Applicants will be assessed according to the essential requirements listed above. In addition, the following criteria will be evaluated:
- A thorough understanding of factors affecting training, health and performance in high-level sport
- Knowledge and experience of critiquing sports science literature
- Knowledge and experience of planning research projects
- The ability to work independently and co-ordinate a team
- Evidence of excellent organisational skills
While not essential for the role, desirable attributes include:
- A PhD in sports science or a similar field
- Experience of publishing in international, peer-reviewed journals
- Experience of working with young (developmental level) athletes and female athletes
Personal qualities
The successful candidate will need to be highly motivated and organised to be able to independently co-ordinate this multi-centre research collaboration under the supervision of senior researchers. They will also need to be able to communicate effectively with a wide range of individuals (e.g., researchers, coaches, athletes, practitioners, administrators, etc.) and have an ability to think critically.
Other assessment criteria
The applicant will have excellent IT skills (including Microsoft Office and other software used for video conferencing, referencing, statistics and data visualisation). International connections (within sport and academia) and good working knowledge of languages other than English will be viewed favourably.
Terms of employment
This is a part-time position (60% of full-time employment) from 01-Sept 2023 to 31-Dec 2023 or as agreed.
Place of employment: Östersund, but with the possibility to work remotely.
Information
For more detailed information contact the Principal Investigator, Dr. Kerry McGawley, mailto:kerry.mcgawley@miun.se
, +46 (0)10-142 8073, or the Head of department, Prof. Mikael Nordenmark, mailto:Mikael.Nordenmark@miun.se
, +46 (0)10-142 8515.
Application
Application documents must be submitted in English (preferable) or Swedish and should include a letter of interest (maximum one A4 page, Arial font size 11, single spaced), a curriculum vitae (maximum two pages), a description of your educational and scientific merits and a list of publications and conference proceedings (if relevant).
Please submit your application through the recruitment system by no later than 04-Aug-2023.
Mid Sweden University has two campuses; in Sundsvall and in Östersund, both located close to students, colleagues and the surrounding society. At the same time, it is located conveniently close to the sea, forests and mountains, which provides a great quality of life. Here, new knowledge is created by means of internationally successful research and education that contribute to the development of our society. This way, we actively contribute to a sustainable future and a better world.
Welcome to a university where people meet, get inspired and think in new ways.
Mid Sweden University works actively for equal opportunities and strives to embrace the qualities that diversity and equality bring to the organization.
The salary is determined individually
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-04
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "MIUN 2023/1739". Omfattning
Mittuniversitetet
(org.nr 202100-4524) Arbetsplats
