Research assistant for eDNA environmental monitoring
2024-05-14
Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment
We are looking for a person who is interested in laboratory work and who works systematically and pays attention to details.
About the position
You will be part of the environmental DNA (eDNA) monitoring group within Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment. As research assistant, you will be working in a project aiming to assess the ecological status of aquatic ecosystems with DNA-based methods.
Primary work tasks include routine amplicon library preparation using established protocols as well as development and testing of novel methods and protocols for new target groups. You will also be involved in the ongoing transition to increased laboratory automation for high sample throughput and limnic field sampling. The position further includes sample management, electronic data reporting and documentation of the laboratory work using an electronic laboratory management system.
Your profile
The holder of the position must hold a university degree in biology, molecular biology, microbiology, environmental science, bioengineering or related subjects. The successful candidate must have extensive practical experience with DNA extraction from challenging environmental samples, PCR and DNA sequence analysis. The holder of the position should also have experience in handling and organizing large sample-sets. Experience with lab-protocol automation for increased sample throughput is a merit, as is experience with laboratory management, diagnostics and electronic laboratory management systems. Additional experience with limnic field sampling as well as a European B driving license will be considered a merit
We are looking for a candidate who is systematic, pays attention to detail and can work independently. We will also consider personal traits such as motivation, social skills and willingness to contribute to general operation of the lab. The working language in the group is English (good skills required) while written and spoken Swedish is a further merit and will facilitate required reporting and communication with external stakeholders.
About us
The Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment is working with applied environmental science, with a national responsibility for assessing the condition of Swedish surface waters with respect to water chemistry, pollution and aquatic biota. The research focuses on geochemical and hydrological processes, aquatic ecology and biodiversity, microbial ecology as well as on environmental chemistry and aquatic ecotoxicology. The department has some 140 employees, of which approximately half are researchers/doctoral students and the other half are technical and administrative staff.
For more information about the department visit: www.slu.se/aquatic-sciences
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Fixed-term employment 6 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
2024-06-17 or as agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 30 May 2024. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
