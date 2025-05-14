Research assistant for eDNA environmental monitoring
Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment
We are looking for a indenpendent and well-strucutured research assistent who has experience of DNA extraction.
About the position
The successful candidate will be part of the environmental DNA (eDNA) monitoring group within the Division of Microbial Ecology at the Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment. As research assistant, you will be responsible for laboratory analysis of samples aiming to assess the ecological status of aquatic ecosystems using metabarcoding.
Primary work tasks include field sampling, nucleic acid extractions, amplicon library preparation using established protocols as well as development and testing of novel methods and target organism groups. Further, the successful candidate will be involved in ongoing laboratory automatization efforts to enable a high sample throughput. The position further includes sample management, electronic data reporting and thorough documentation of the laboratory work using an electronic laboratory management system.
Your profile
For the position a university degree (preferably Master or PhD level) in biology, molecular biology, microbiology, environmental science, bioengineering or related subjects is a requirement. The successful candidate should have practical experience with metabarcoding of aquatic samples, experience in DNA extraction from challenging samples and PCR optimization. Further, the candidate should possess a B driving license valid for use in Sweden, and have experience with field sampling as well as in handling large amounts of samples. Experience with diagnostics, laboratory management and electronic laboratory management systems will be considered a merit.
We are looking for a well-structured candidate who pays attention to detail and can work independently. The candidate should be driven and have good social skills to contribute to the successful operation in the lab environment. The working language in the group is English but basic written and oral Swedish language is a merit to communicate and report towards external partners.
About us
The Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment is working with applied environmental science, with a national responsibility for assessing the condition of Swedish surface waters with respect to water chemistry, pollution and aquatic biota. The research focuses on geochemical and hydrological processes, aquatic ecology and biodiversity, microbial ecology as well as on environmental chemistry and ecotoxicology. The department has about 150 employees, of which approximately half are researchers/doctoral students and the other half are technical and administrative staff.
For more information about the department visit: www.slu.se/aquatic-sciences
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Fixed-term employment 6 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
2025-07-01 or as agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 21 May 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
