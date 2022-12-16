Research and development technician to company i Västerås
2022-12-16
Do you want to get a foot in an exciting company and be part of a project that works with lab? We're looking for a flexible person who has a feeling for precision and has a bachelor education in engineering. Do you also have an inner drive and like to work independently, send in your application today.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a research and development technician you will be working in an internationel enviroment where you'll present improvements for better safety procedures related to the lab and it's equiment. The employment involves producing work orders in the lab with a safe process and control so the process is done with correct steps. You will also work alot with 5S to secure the work in the lab. You will also document the productions parameters and observe what's important for the process.
#
Du erbjuds
• A fantastic opportunity to get a foot in a international company
• A team that support and help eachother
• Possibility to use your knowledge you've achievhed during your study period or from work experience
As a consult for Academic Work we offer you a lot of experience for you to grow professionally, build your network and create wonderful contacts for the future. You can read about our consult offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Produce work orders according to research and development requirement
• Controls periodcally to secure that the process is done the right way
• Document and observce the process of the production
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Have a post-secondary education in tech
• Have basic knowledge in programming
• Have good computer skills
• Speaks and write fluently in english
Meritorious
• Former experience in manufacturing industry and/or research and development lab
• Language skills in other language, inclusive swedish
Personal characteristics
• Problemsolving
• Cooperative
• Communicative
Övrig information
• Start: Immediately
• Omfattning: Full time
• Placering: Västerås
If you proceed you will get more information about the company.
