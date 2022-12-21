Remote Experience Quality Specialist
Ikea Retail Services AB / Kundservicejobb / Malmö Visa alla kundservicejobb i Malmö
2022-12-21
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Retail Services AB i Malmö
Who you are
We are looking for a Remote Customer Quality Specialist at the Group level, for the Market Support function - you will be working in the Remote
Experience Quality Team, part of the Remote Experience Design Team. Furthermore, we are looking for someone who is passionate about customers and co-workers to support and drive the adoption of our Quality Framework in all RCMP organizations to become a Quality Culture.
As an ideal candidate, you have expert knowledge of quality to create and generate rich insights on the remote customer journey, by executing a global quality strategy that enables excellent experiences for customers and co-workers. In the same way, you are very curious to find out how our quality tools support all the processes defined in the framework.
Capabilities:
You are a curious person with strong communication and teamwork skills, with the ability to build trustful relationships. Ability to communicate and explain quality gaps in an inspirational way and being focused on solutions.
Experiences and skills:
We value what you can bring with your attitude and knowledge.
A quality experience will be valuable.
Fluent in English.
Your responsibilities
• Monitor the quality of customer meetings and service delivery in all remote channels from a technical and process standpoint, in order to ensure great end-to-end customer and co-worker experience
• Create a consolidated view of soft-skills status in order to define learning needs
• Monitor how our products and services are received in order to define improvement needs
• Ensure calibration of performance quality across countries in order to secure a great customer and co-worker experience
• Guide and advise countries on problem-solving activities based on input from local quality assessments in order to create relevant solutions for users
• Capture insights from relevant stakeholders across the wider organization and secure necessary actions are taken in order to support the improvement of co-worker and customer experience
• Develop and maintain close collaboration with country Quality specialists in order to share captured insights
• Benchmark and contribute with input in setting standards of quality in the remote environment to enable alignment and common ways of working Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-31
E-post: riyaz.inamdar@ingka.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Retail Services AB
(org.nr 556661-0886)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
7278933