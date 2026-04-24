release test

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2026-04-24
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Description
Description
Description
Description
Description
Industry certifications in cloud technologies or software development methodologies
What We Offer
Competitive salary range of $140,000 - $180,000 based on experience and qualifications
Comprehensive health, dental, and vision insurance coverage
Generous paid time off policy and flexible work arrangements
Professional development opportunities including conference attendance and training programs
Stock options and performance-based bonuses
State-of-the-art office facilities with modern development tools and equipment
Collaborative and inclusive work environment that values diversity and innovation
Opportunity to work on challenging projects with significant business impact
Career advancement pathways within a rapidly growing technology company
About TechVision Solutions
TechVision Solutions is a leading technology company specializing in enterprise software solutions and digital transformation services. Founded in 2015, we have grown to serve over 500 clients across various industries, from startups to Fortune 500 companies. Our mission is to empower businesses through innovative technology solutions that drive efficiency, productivity, and growth. We pride ourselves on fostering a culture of continuous learning, collaboration, and technical excellence.
Application Process
Interested candidates should submit their resume, cover letter, and portfolio of relevant projects. The interview process includes technical assessments, coding challenges, and meetings with team members and leadership. We are committed to providing equal employment opportunities and welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds and experiences.
This position requires the ability to work in the United States without sponsorship. TechVision Solutions is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.test testThe description must be at least 100 characters long.
The description must be at least 100 characters long.
The description must be at least 100 characters long.
Senior Software Development Engineer
Company: TechVision Solutions
Location: San Francisco, CA (Hybrid)
Employment Type: Full-time
Competitive salary range of $140,000 - $180,000 based on experience and qualifications
Comprehensive health, dental, and vision insurance coverage
Generous paid time off policy and flexible work arrangements
Professional development opportunities including conference attendance and training programs
Stock options and performance-based bonuses
State-of-the-art office facilities with modern development tools and equipment
Collaborative and inclusive work environment that values diversity and innovation
Opportunity to work on challenging projects with significant business impact
Career advancement pathways within a rapidly growing technology company
About TechVision Solutions
TechVision Solutions is a leading technology company specializing in enterprise software solutions and digital transformation services. Founded in 2015, we have grown to serve over 500 clients across various industries, from startups to Fortune 500 companies. Our mission is to empower businesses through innovative technology solutions that drive efficiency, productivity, and growth. We pride ourselves on fostering a culture of continuous learning, collaboration, and technical excellence.
Application Process
Interested candidates should submit their resume, cover letter, and portfolio of relevant projects. The interview process includes technical assessments, coding challenges, and meetings with team members and leadership. We are committed to providing equal employment opportunities and welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds and experiences.
This position requires the ability to work in the United States without sponsorship. TechVision Solutions is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.test testThe description must be at least 100 characters long.
The description must be at least 100 characters long.
The description must be at least 100 characters long. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SaaS Recman AB
(org.nr 559171-5643), https://dev.recmancore.com/user/customer.php?customer_id=426238
653 40 EQEQW Arbetsplats
24sevenoffice Norway As Kontakt
QA
Anna Breus a.breus+prod@recman.no +380986404418 Jobbnummer
9874733