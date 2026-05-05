Release Manager
Saab AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-05-05
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Your role
We are looking for a release manager who is familiar with software development in an agile environment. Your role would be to synchronize the planning and efforts towards our software releases. The release manager we are looking for likes to be in contact with a variety of other roles; development team leads, operational product owner, project managers and systems engineers. Your closest cooperation will be with the operational product owner and the release engineer.
You will be the interface between development plans, customer project needs.
The key responsibilities will include:
Maintain good communication with stakeholders such as PO, development team, project managers and systems engineer. Monitor and report status and changes of the release plans
Resolve conflicts within the release planning
Detect and manage risks in the delivery process
Secure that the releases of software are done in accordance with the technical and administrative routines and guidelines
Handle the product release documentation
Strive for releases in accordance with our branching strategy
Your profile
Required qualifications:
Experience/knowledge of software development
Solid understanding of branching models and version management
Highly organized and efficient
Excellent communications skills
Ready to take own initiative and to work both independently and in team
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
Nice to have:
Previous experience working with release management
Experience with configuration management
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Air traffic management Tower Systems (ATM TS) develops world-class air traffic control products. These systems streamline air traffic control for airports ranging in size from small private airports to global hubs. Saab ATM continues to be a world leader in air traffic control systems by continuously developing innovative products, such as the Integrated Digital Tower Suite (I-DTS), which digitally upgrades and consolidates air traffic control towers, and the Digital Tower system, which allows airports to be remotely controlled. Our solutions manage thousands of incoming and outgoing flights all over the world. As such, accessibility and safety are of the highest priority.
Welcome to a workplace with inspiring challenges where the meeting between competence and personality builds the foundation for our success. We look forward to your application as soon as possible!
Click 'Apply' to submit your CV and cover letter in support of your application!
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Lindholmspiren 3A (visa karta
)
417 56 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Saab AB Kontakt
Contact
Saab AB angelika.olsson1@saabgroup.com Jobbnummer
9892411