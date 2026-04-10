Release and Configuration Manager
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Datajobb / Örebro Visa alla datajobb i Örebro
2026-04-10
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:www.epirocgroup.com.
Job description: Are you ready to make an impact on the next generation of mining equipment systems? We're seeking a Release and Configuration Manager with a strong focus on System Engineering who's eager to push boundaries and optimize the performance, reliability, and efficiency of autonomous machines in a fast-changing industry.At Surface Division of Epiroc, innovation and collaboration are at the core of everything we do. Our vision is clear: to accelerate the transformation of mining towards a greener and more sustainable industry. In this role, you'll have the opportunity to work with state-of-the-art mobile machines and new challenges for more sophisticated control systems, moving towards higher degrees of automated solutions.Join our teamWe are leading the way towards a smart and sustainable future with our Autonomous drill fleet to complete its mission of drilling safely and productively with minimal to no human intervention. Are you ready to be part of this journey? Join our fantastic team of engineers and play a pivotal role in advancing the Autonomous Mining Technology.Your MissionAs a Release and Configuration Manager you will ensure that our software, parameters, and system configurations are planned, verified, documented, and consistently released across platforms and product lines.You will work at the interface between software engineering, system architecture, product development, and operations, ensuring high-quality releases and a stable configuration baseline.The role combines technical understanding with coordination and process ownership, rather than full-time hands-on development or system simulation.Please note that this role does not include people management. The "manager" responsibility refers to managing releases, configurations, and processes rather than leading a team.Your key responsibilities include:Release Management
Plan, coordinate and execute high-quality software releases for autonomous drilling systems.
Drive release readiness, documentation, quality assurance compliance, and cross-team alignment.
Ensure predictable delivery and compliance with Epiroc's software processes and product standards.
Configuration Management
Maintain and control configuration baselines and the SW-BOM across complex system landscapes.
Manage change control, reviews, and traceability for software, documentation, and parameters.
Ensure data integrity across CM tools and documentation systems (e.g., Git-based tools, PLM, DevOps).
System Engineering (Complementary Responsibilities)
Contribute to system architecture, functional evaluations and design proposals.
Analyze system-level impacts of software and hardware updates.
Support development, validation, and integration activities across projects.
Collaboration
Work closely with R&D teams, service, production, purchasing, suppliers, marketing and global customer centers.
Drive communication, alignment, and continuous improvement in release and configuration practices.
Act as a key link between engineering disciplines in a fast-moving, project-driven environment
Your ProfileWe are seeking a candidate with several years' experience in similar role who is structured, collaborative and comfortable seeing the "big picture" in complex technical systems with the opportunity to actively shape and improve how we work. Required
MSc degree or equivalent engineering background.
5+ years of experience in Release Management and Configuration Management or System Engineering or related fields.
Strong understanding of software/hardware control systems and system-level interactions.
Solid experience with:
Software release processes
Configuration management and version control
Managing SW-BOMs and release dependencies
Strong communication, stakeholder-coordination and internal customer liaison skills.
Ability to plan, prioritize and drive workflows independently in a dynamic environment.
Fluent in English (spoken and written).
Meritorious
Experience from autonomous vehicles, embedded systems, or heavy equipment.
Familiarity with simulation, modelling, or system verification.
Proficiency in Swedish is considered beneficial.
Location and otherThe position is based in Örebro, Sweden, with a hybrid way of working and occasional travel. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "81135-44098702". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com
703 74 ÖREBRO Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Mrs.
Diana Novakovicova diana.novakovicova@epiroc.com +420 720 879 320 Jobbnummer
9848700