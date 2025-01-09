Regulatory Affairs Specialist
2025-01-09
Regulatory Affairs Specialist
BIM Kemi AB
About the position:
You will be a part of the Environmental & Regulatory Affairs (ERA) department along with three other colleagues. ERA supports the BIM group and is located at our headquarters in Stenkullen, outside Gothenburg. We have a strong focus on contributing to sustainable business, driving continuous improvement, and providing excellent service to our customers. A key task is to ensure that BIM Kemi complies with applicable environmental and chemical legislation, meets the requirements of our environmental and quality management systems, and follows BIM Kemi's policy for sustainable development.
The position as Regulatory Affairs Specialist involves giving support regarding our chemical products throughout the entire value chain-from purchasing and product development to production, sales, and end customer use. The focus of this role is to support our organization in UK within these areas.
Tasks include, but are not limited to:
• Monitor, communicate, and implement UK and EU legislation (including CLP, BPR and REACH) Where applicable, also adapt to national chemical legislation in other countries.
• Investigating and approving newly developed or adapted products, preparing and updating relevant documentation.
• Acting as expert support in R&D projects regarding the health and environmental profile of raw materials and products
• Investigating and responding to customer inquiries regarding the product safety profile of our products.
• Having contact with the environmental and product safety departments of customers and suppliers.
• Educating and supporting other departments within the BIM group..
• Being involved in developing processes, routines, and tools within the area of product safety, environment, and sustainability.
We are looking for:
Someone who is solution-oriented, analytical, meticulous, and service-minded. You enjoy providing support and assistance based on your expertise to support the company's business development and meet customer needs. You approach tasks methodically and with great dedication. You have a genuine interest in regulatory issues. As a person, you are positive, curious, and communicative. It is also important that you are an inclusive team player who is good at driving projects forward.
Requirements:
A university degree with a focus on chemistry or an equivalent relevant education.
Good knowledge of applicable laws and standards regarding chemicals, such as EU REACH and CLP.
A few years of work experience in classification and labelling of chemicals and creation of safety data sheets.
Proficiency in English, in both speech and writing. It is advantageous to have proficiency in Swedish.
Meritorious:
Previous experience in product safety regarding materials in contact with food (BfR, FDA, GB 9685-2016) and sustainability frameworks.
Good knowledge of applicable laws and standards regarding chemicals such as UK REACH, EU/GB BPR, transport regulations, cosmetic regulations.
Does this sound interesting, and do you have the right profile? Then we look forward to hearing from you! Don't wait to apply, as interviews are conducted continuously. We want to receive your application no later than January 19.
START: January-February 2025
LOCATION: Headquarters in Sweden (Stenkullen) or at our local site in UK (Bolton)
SCOPE: Full-time
SALARY: Fixed salary
CONTACT: For questions about the position, contact Heino Kuusk at 070-224 53 90. For questions about the process or BIM Kemi, contact Anna Axelsson, HR, at 073-270 01 39.
BIM Kemi is a rapidly growing, innovative manufacturer of specialty chemicals with a focus on creating more value from fewer resources and using the world's limited resources more efficiently. Together with our customers and partners, we aim to contribute to making life on earth more sustainable, healthy, and inspiring. Our offer is based on a strong commitment to helping customers in the pulp and paper industry sustainably maintain and develop their natural resources and raw materials. We are an entrepreneurial family business founded in 1973 with a long-term focus on innovation, customer-oriented flexibility, and sustainability. We are approximately 220 employees working worldwide, and our local operations include Sweden, Norway, Finland, England, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Czech Republic, Portugal, Spain, France, South Africa, and dedicated agents and distributors in most other pulp and paper-producing countries. Our headquarters is located in Stenkullen, near Gothenburg, where you will also find our central R&D department, customer service lab, and one of our five production centers. Så ansöker du
