Regional People Manager
2025-05-26
Job Description
Shape the future. Bring your potential to life.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people, and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together. Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
About the role
The Regional HR/People Manager (Nordics) is a senior leadership position responsible for driving and executing the People strategy across Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Norway. In addition to overseeing the Nordic region, this role will also hold direct responsibility as the People Country Manager for Sweden.
This position calls for an experienced HR leader with strong business acumen and proven expertise in people leadership, labor relations, and Swedish employment law. The role is both tactical and operational, ensuring that local HR agendas align with broader regional and global priorities while addressing the unique needs of each Nordic market.
As part of the Regional People Relations Leadership Team (PRLT), this individual will collaborate with teams across the European APMEA region and report directly to the Regional People Relations Director. The successful candidate will play a key role in shaping and implementing HR initiatives that support business growth while fostering a people-first culture in the Nordics.
As the Regional HR/People Manager (Nordics), you will:
Drive Business Partnering & People Strategy Execution:
Lead People Relations across the Nordics, ensuring alignment of country-specific priorities with broader business strategies.
Collaborate closely with People Business Partners (PBPs) and senior business leaders to understand functional priorities and translate them into country-specific and regional HR execution plans (known as the People Plan)
Collaborate with business leaders to ensure that the People function directly supports operational and business success.
Act as a trusted advisor, balancing business needs with a people-first approach.
Lead People Leadership & Team Development:
Manage and inspire the Nordic People Relations team, consisting of approximately 10 professionals, including People Country Managers for Finland, Denmark, and Norway, as well as People Specialists and Partners in Sweden.
Foster a high-performance culture by coaching, developing, and empowering your team.
Drive the development and continuous improvement of the team, creating an environment where empowerment, entrepreneurship, and ownership thrive.
Act as People/HR Country Manager for Sweden:
Lead the Swedish People team, ensuring effective People Relations activities and compliance with Swedish Labor laws and HR best practices.
Drive and execute Sweden-specific People strategies, supporting the team on union and compliance matters.
Partner with Legal and Compliance teams to ensure alignment of HR policies and procedures with employment regulations across the Nordics.
Lead Change & Transformation Initiatives:
Lead and execute People-related transformation initiatives across the Nordics, ensuring
Seamless adoption of new processes and structures.
Act as a key enabler of the People First strategy, embedding a forward-thinking approach to HR service delivery and employee experience.
Lead continuous improvement initiatives to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of People services.
Foster a team culture that emphasizes entrepreneurship, ownership, and empowerment.
Utilize People Analytics for Data-Driven Decision Making:
Leverage a data-driven approach to guide the development and execution of People strategies.
Use people analytics to inform workforce planning, employee engagement, and key HR decisions, optimizing outcomes across the region.
Who you are:
10+ years of progressive HR leadership experience, including business partnering and people management roles.
Proven experience in a regional HR leadership role or Senior HRBP within a Nordic or multinational organization.
Strong business acumen and the ability to translate business needs into People strategies.
Expertise in Swedish Labor law, union relations, and HR compliance.
Experience managing HR teams across multiple countries, ideally in the manufacturing or industrial sectors.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in HR, Business Administration, or a related field.
Fluency in Swedish and English is required.
Where you will be based
You will be based in Sweden, with responsibilities across the Nordics (Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway). Occasional travel may be required across the region.
Some of our benefits include:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment.
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services.
Family-friendly benefits such as extended paternity leave (4 weeks).
Insurance policy plan.
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path.
As part of the Electrolux Group, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-10
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
105 45 STOCKHOLM
Electrolux AB Jobbnummer
9359040