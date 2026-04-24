Regional Logistics Specialist, Global Logistics Operations
CoreWeave Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos CoreWeave Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Falun
eller i hela Sverige
What You'll Do
CoreWeave is the AI HyperscalerTM, delivering a cloud platform that powers the next wave of AI. Our rapidly expanding global data center footprint requires a logistics engine that is fast, reliable, and resilient.
As a Logistics Specialist within Global Logistics Operations (GLO), you will own day-to-day transportation execution and 3PL coordination. You will ensure critical infrastructure moves safely, on time, and with full visibility across stakeholders.
About the Role
This is a hands-on logistics role focused on executing and coordinating domestic and international shipments across parcel, LTL/TL, white-glove, and project freight. You will manage shipments end-to-end, act as the central coordination point between data center sites, suppliers, and logistics partners, and resolve operational issues in real time.
You will operate in a fast-paced environment, balancing speed, cost, and risk while ensuring strong communication and follow-through.
In this role, you will:
Transportation and Execution
Plan and execute shipments end-to-end, including booking, transit, delivery, and proof-of-delivery
Coordinate with 3PLs, carriers, and brokers to secure capacity, monitor status, and resolve delays, damages, and misroutes
Support data center builds, transfers, spares, and returns across multiple transport modes
Documentation and Compliance
Prepare and validate shipping documentation (BOL, packing lists, invoices, labels) in line with SOPs and trade compliance requirements
Ensure proof-of-delivery, exceptions, and claims are recorded, organized, and audit-ready
Maintain structured records to support claims, cost recovery, and vendor performance
Operations, Tickets, and Exceptions
Own logistics workflows and ticket queues (e.g., Jira) for shipment requests, updates, and escalations
Monitor high-risk shipments, communicate ETAs, and escalate risks with mitigation options
Support and expedite decisions based on cost, lead time, and risk
Systems and Reporting
Manage shipment data in ERP/NSIM, TMS, and 3PL systems, ensuring accuracy and alignment with physical movements
Maintain tracking visibility and contribute to KPI reporting (OTD, cost, claims, accessorials)
Support continuous improvement of SOPs and workflows
Cross-Functional Collaboration and Continuous Improvement
Partner with Inventory Control Specialists (ICS), Regional Managers, DC Logistics Leads, Procurement, Trade Compliance, and Finance
Align shipments with build and installation plans and ensure accurate cost allocation
Close the loop on recurring issues and refine standard operating procedures
Identify and implement process improvements to reduce cycle time, errors, and manual effort
Who You Are
4+ years of experience in logistics, transportation, or 3PL operations
Experience with domestic freight (LTL/TL, white-glove) and some international exposure
Strong knowledge of shipping documentation, Incoterms, and chain-of-custody principles
Experience working with ERP/NSIM, TMS, and data tools with high attention to data accuracy
Proven ability to coordinate across vendors, suppliers, and internal teams
Strong communication skills and ability to operate in fast-paced environments
High ownership, problem-solving ability, and attention to detail
Preferred
Experience in data center, cloud, or high-value infrastructure logistics
Familiarity with trade compliance (HTS, export documentation)
Exposure to logistics control tower models and KPI tracking
Experience contributing to SOP development and process improvements
Wondering if you're a good fit? We value diverse experiences and encourage candidates to apply even if they don't meet every requirement.
You enjoy solving complex logistics challenges
You are curious about improving systems and operations
You take ownership and drive work to completion
You can balance speed, cost, and risk effectively
Why CoreWeave?
At CoreWeave, we work hard, have fun, and move fast. We are in a phase of rapid growth and continuous learning. Our culture is guided by our core values:
Be Curious at Your Core
Act Like an Owner
Empower Employees
Deliver Best-in-Class Client Experiences
Achieve More Together
We foster collaboration, innovation, and independent thinking, offering the opportunity to work with leading talent on complex, high-impact challenges. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-22
E-post: emea-hr@coreweave.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare CoreWeave Sweden AB
(org.nr 559489-2902) Jobbnummer
9873131