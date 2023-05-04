Recruiter Partner
We are looking for a Recruiter Partner for a client within It/Technology!
At Hays, we believe in being lifelong partners - to our people as well as the organisations we work with. With over 50 years of business success, we have a reputation as the world leader in specialist recruitment and workforce solutions. But joining Hays isn't just about being part of a global business leader, it's about making a difference in the world of work. Equipped with the skills, solutions and technological capabilities of a true leadership partner, you'll put our customers at the heart of everything you do, delivering holistic workforce solutions to solve the challenges they face today, tomorrow and in the future.
Job description
Working in the position of Recruitment Partner you will assume responsibility for driving recruitment processes in dedicated country for diverse roles, partnering with the Hiring Managers and HR Business Partners within Client's structure and external vendors to ensure effective recruitment for local requirements. Additionally, you will oversee an internal project delivery team of Sourcing Partners responsible for candidate generation and management.
As a local point of contact for our Client, you will ensure that the process is running smoothly and effectively. By administering client system, from requisition to placement, you will track process progression. You will also lead recruitment strategies to partner with the business and manage stakeholders' expectations in consultative way. Among your responsibilities will be identifying improvement areas, proactively suggesting and inspiring changes aimed at process optimization. In the role as a Recruitment Partner you will work closely with our client onsite in Lund 2-3 days/week. As our client has offices in several countries, there will be some business trips required.
What you 'll need to succeed
We are looking for tenacious and result driven professionals who are currently working in a staffing environment. Previous experience in recruitment agency or RPO company would be an asset. Readiness to work under pressure along with great time management skills are required. In addition, you have the ability to get things done through collaboration and effective communication. Your excellent customer service skills and ability to build meaningful relationships will allow you to succeed.
For this role we are looking for you who is used to building customer relationships and networks, has strong verbal and written skills in Swedish and English. You are an expert and advisory in the recruitment lifecycle including: attraction / engagement excellence, sourcing techniques, vacancy and candidate management, introduction to assessment & selection. You understand local rights of workers, employment and contract law and have awareness of fee structures and finance. You work in an effective time management way and are used to prioritize. As a person you are self-efficient, independent, flexible, adaptable and take accountability. You are used to working in teams and work towards deadlines.
What we offer
Working for Hays will enable you to learn from experts and deepen the recruitment expertise. Your colleagues are an inspiring group with great commitment and close to laughter. We have two offices in Sweden, one in the middle of Stockholm's city and one close to the ocean in Malmö. We offer Collective agreement Kompetensföretagen (insurance, parental allowance, pension ITP1 and, Flexpension and more), 30 Days of vacation, Hay's birthday off: Off on your birthday, Wellness hour - Friskvårdstimme, Long service award - 3,5,7 and 10 years = SEK 3,000, Free doctor's visit - SEK 1,000 per year, Hay's help: Opportunity to get involved in charity work, 8 hours per calendar year
About Hays
Our many years of staffing and recruitment experience and our expert knowledge of the labour market make us a strong partner to professionals within Tech, Life Science, Accountancy & Finance and HR & Procurement. We maintain close relationships with employers across all industries and can therefore provide specialists with exciting projects and attractive job opportunities, drawing on your personal interests and experience.
What you need to do now
If you are interested in the role, you are welcome to apply directly by clicking "Apply now". We handle applications on an ongoing basis, so the position may be filled before the application deadline. We are looking forward to your application!
