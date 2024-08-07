RCA/Task Force lead Support
Randstad AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2024-08-07
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Katrineholm
, Söderköping
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Randstad is looking for a RCA/Task Force Lead Support for an consultant assignment at Siemens Energy in Finspång. In this role, you'll be instrumental in investigating technical problems, improving processes, and enhancing their product lifecycle management. If you have strong project management skills, technical expertise, and a drive for continuous improvement - don't hesitate to apply!
being a consultant
Randstad Professional is the career partner that will help you find the right job, love what you do, and develop your career. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. With access to a wide range of roles with top employers, a global community of professional peers, and specialized training and support, we'll be your guiding partner and help you build a rewarding career.
about randstad professional
Randstad Professional specializes in skilled work and is part of Randstad, a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. With this global network, in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are an academic or specialist. As a partner for talent and through our distinct specialization, we help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace.
Responsibilities
As an RCA/Task Force Lead Support, your mission is to support ongoing investigations of complex technical issues and task forces. You will work on improving tools, instructions, templates, and processes to reduce the lead time in identifying the root cause of problems. Your goal is to develop solutions that address the real issues, not just symptoms, thereby preventing recurrence and reducing the consequences of future issues.
Key responsibilities include:
Conducting high-quality RCAs within agreed timelines.
Communicating status and results effectively to ensure good technical responsiveness to customers.
Resolving product problems efficiently to maintain high product KPIs and low deviation costs.
Qualifications
Strong project management and leadership skills.
Extensive knowledge of gas turbines and general technical engineering.
Proficiency in English; knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
Good commercial and legal understanding related to customer communications.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Josefine Ekeflod josefine.ekeflod@randstad.se +46700000000 Jobbnummer
8827333