R&D Section Manager - Infrastructure, Vattenfall
2025-10-31
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to enable the fossil freedom that drives society forward. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
The Staff Function Research & Development (R&D) counts circa 150 employees working to accelerate the pursuit of fossil freedom through the development of competitive solutions. From its central position at group level, R&D supports business units in Vattenfall with deployment of new solutions, while leveraging synergies across the various businesses. Vattenfall R&D is based at two locations in Sweden, namely the Vattenfall headquarters in Stockholm and the R&D Laboratories in Älvkarleby.
The Vattenfall R&D Laboratories is a department of about 75 employees in five R&D Sections. By means of predominantly hands-on experimental work, the R&D Sections deliver added value through innovation to the business units/areas of Vattenfall such as Hydro, Wind, Nuclear, SKB, Distribution, Markets and Customers & Solutions. In this context, the R&D Section Infrastructure develops competitive solutions for utility assets, for example in the fields of dam safety, wind power foundations, operation & maintenance and lifetime extension. Colleagues of the R&D Section Infrastructure cover competences such as Civil Engineering, Structural Engineering and Naval Architecture. The majority of the direct reports are based in Älvkarleby.
Job Description
As our next R&D Section Manager you will head a team of 16 talented and dedicated engineers. Together, you form the Section Infrastructure - focusing on innovation and technical excellence in Vattenfall's utility assets.
Reporting to the Director of R&D Laboratories, you set the direction for program-dedicated project teams that explore the future of energy infrastructure. Together, you tackle the innovation challenges of operating and developing Vattenfall's utility assets - from assessing concrete structures, steel welds and embankment dams to developing climate-enhanced concrete, shotcrete recipes, onshore wind foundations and solutions for lifetime extension.
The section is run as a cost centre with an annual budget. Most projects have a predominantly experimental approach executed in the laboratory or in the field - usually on a power plant. Customer engagement is central in everything we do.
Main tasks and responsibilities
In this position, you lead and develop a devoted team, ensuring alignment with business objectives, fostering innovation, and delivering high-quality results. You'll define and implement R&D strategies supporting Vattenfall's goals as an international utility, manage the section's budget and resources, and create a safe, collaborative, and forward-thinking environment.
An important part of this role is coaching and developing your team - both individually and as a group - to ensure projects are well-resourced and effectively fulfilled. You collaborate with colleagues across the organization as well as with external partners, suppliers, and research institutions to drive progress and innovation. You also maintain relationships inside and outside the organization to gather information and guide operations.
Regular interaction through meetings, presentations and team activities will be part of your everyday work. Staying up to date with industry trends, regulatory standards (such as HSSEQ), and emerging technologies will help you continuously strengthen the section's performance and capabilities. You systematically improve the working environment and HSSEQ topics in the laboratory, while contributing to the development of corporate governance.
Qualifications
You are a motivated manager with strong leadership skills and hold at least an MSc in Civil or related Engineering disciplines (soil mechanics, materials, structural). You have proven experience in personal management, leadership as well as managing change, including budget management. A basic understanding of organizational change management is advantageous, enabling you to support the team and projects effectively through transitions. A strong customer orientation is required. Experience in technology and innovation organizations, ideally with a laboratory environment, is highly valued.
You are a natural team builder, inspiring and motivating colleagues to collaborate effectively on shared goals. You demonstrate confidence in your engineering expertise and decision-making. You adapt your leadership style to suit the demands of each situation, and you engage in interdisciplinarity for the development of holistic solutions. Thriving in an international organization, you navigate diverse social and business cultures with ease and curiosity.
Since your everyday language will be English, this position necessitates linguistic proficiency in English. Additional language skills are valuable, particularly Swedish, German, Dutch, or Danish.
Additional information
We offer flexible working hours, and we are open to discussing individual solutions to ensure a supportive work environment. Office space with single rooms is available. Most of the rooms face toward the picturesque Dalälven, one of the major rivers in Sweden. Office space and laboratory space are highly integrated.
Location: Älvkarleby, Sweden.
For more information about the position, you are welcome to contact Vattenfall's external recruiter Johanna Bergstrand at Avancos, johanna.bergstrand@avancos.se
or +46 730250447.
We welcome your application in English, including CV, at the latest November 16, 2025.
Trade Union representatives are Akademikerna - Shahriar Badiei, Ledarna - Christer Gustafsson, SEKO - Juha Siipilehto, Unionen - Anders Bohlin. You can reach them via 08-739 50 00.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed, the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
