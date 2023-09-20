R&d Product Manager, Mach C&p
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika
2023-09-20
You will be part of HVDC within Hitachi Energy in Ludvika. HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is used to transmit power through long distances at minimal loss, using overhead lines, lands and sea cable systems.
Do you have a strong interest in embedded systems development and experience from a professional development process? Join us in the development of advanced electronics, mechatronics and software for HVDCs and FACTS control and protection functions. We are responsible for development of MACH Control & Protection platform for HVDC/FACTS applications.
As R&D Product Manager, you will work closely together with respective Product Management for HVDC and G&PQSS, as well as with MACH Technology Architect.
Your responsibilities
Supporting Engineering, Sales, Product Management and Customer Support on advanced issues.
Proposing and supporting in prioritizing R&D projects/Epics for new products, variants and functionality, and consulting with R&D and other functions on projects. Providing input and participating in discussions regarding technology content/development for current and future business, based on a solid understanding of Hitachi Energy's technology landscape, state-of-the-art external technology and current/future customer need.
Support creation of R&D projects/Epics. Maintaining technical product documentation and application guidelines. Taking over project results after release approval.
Collecting, analyzing and evaluating information and data about technologies and market (Hitachi Energy, competition and academia) in cooperation with others.
Maintaining and sharing technical know-how at regarding the product, including all history.
Ensuring appropriate protection of newly created intellectual property and assisting in defense and enforcement activities of related technology. Supporting monitoring and alerting IP issues to higher level management. Identifying, containing and reducing risk, and ensuring that all opportunities are captured and acted upon.
Aligning R&D and Business needs for a common priority of short to medium terms activities.
Ensuring proper translation of customer needs into tangible, verifiable results.
Living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
The successful candidate should have a master's degree in engineering or equivalent, with a minimum of 4-6 years of experience within development, engineering and/or customer relations.
Project Management experience, preferably with cross functional, cross competence teams.
Experience from working in an agile organization, preferably SAFe.
Solid competence in technologies, tools and methods in own area, demonstrated through solving complex industrial challenges.
Strong commitment towards safe work practices and dedication to following all relevant workplace safety guidelines.
A high level of self-motivation, curiosity and desire to learn about new technologies.
A history of success in, with a collaborative, solutions-oriented approach and strong communication skills.
Additional information
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply until October 8! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Jonny Eriksson, jonny.eriksson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Lyviksvägen 3
771 80 LUDVIKA
