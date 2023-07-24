R&D Expert - Product Design
AB Sandvik Coromant / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Sandviken Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Sandviken
2023-07-24
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Sandvik Coromant i Sandviken
, Gävle
, Tierp
, Östhammar
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
At Sandvik Coromant, our expertise in metal cutting is based on a profound understanding of the realities of doing business in our industry, and with a strong focus on customer experience and new industry trends, we're ready for the demands of tomorrow's manufacturing.
We're now looking for an R&D Expert to join our Cutting Tool Research team. If you're eager to make an impact and contribute to the development of our future products and solutions and at the same time enjoy interacting and collaborating with passionate people in a global setting, then this might be a role for you!
About the job
In this position, you're part of our research team dedicated to developing the knowledge and technologies necessary for our company's future products and solutions. As our expert in Product Design, you focus on Turning and Rotating Tools and your role will involve both strategic and operational aspects. The strategic component involves contributing to our knowledge and technology strategy for the field, while the operational aspect entails executing the plans.
In this operational role, you actively seek out and leverage valuable collaborative partnerships, as well as apply your own technical expertise in the area through participation in internal and external research projects. Our role entails not only gathering and constructing knowledge but also effectively utilizing it. As part of this responsibility, you provide coaching and support to facilitate the growth of others in your field. Additionally, you play a vital role in codifying knowledge and participating in various knowledge sharing activities.
This position is based in Sandviken, with the possibility of remote work for a portion of your time. This role may involve occasional business travel.
About you
We are seeking someone with a PhD in Machining, Mechanical Engineering, or a related field, along with a few years of demonstrated theoretical and practical experience in a relevant area. You possess strong technical and analytical skills, and you apply a systematic scientific approach to your work. With a positive attitude, you serve as a role model and enjoy collaborating with others, while also being eager to learn and share your knowledge. Fluency in English is required due to our international setting, and knowledge of Swedish is advantageous.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 27, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0056796).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Contact your future manager:
Erik Tyldhed, recruiting manager, +46 (0)26 26 46 52
Union contacts, Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)26-26 66 59
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26-26 65 74
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26-26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Recruitment Specialist
Anton Karlsson
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ab Sandvik Coromant
(org.nr 556234-6865)
Mossvägen 10 (visa karta
)
811 81 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
AB Sandvik Coromant Jobbnummer
7984252