R&D Engineer - Embedded Software developer
2025-07-16
Hitachi Energy revolutionized the transmission of electricity over long distances with minimal losses over 60 years ago by introducing High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) technology. Today, HVDC can deliver up to 12 gigawatts of power at voltage levels reaching 1,100 kV, covering distances of over 3,000 kilometres. In the heart of HVDC station, the Modular Advanced Control for High performance (MACHTM) system plays a vital role in achieving successful results. MACHTM offers unparalleled calculation capacity and facilitates seamless integration and control of all functions related to protection and control. Additionally, MACHTM control provides advanced fault registration and remote-control capabilities. Designed to operate continuously for thirty years or more, the MACHTM system ensures reliable control and protection of the HVDC system throughout its lifespan.
As a member of the R&D team in the MACH Products unit, you will collaborate with a diverse group of talented engineers from around the world. Working within the SAFe framework, you will contribute to the development of the next generation MACHTM system and maintain both new and existing legacy systems.
How you'll make an impact
Engage in the development and maintenance of wide range of embedded systems (ARM, DSP, SoC...), from pre-study and design to tests and integration.
Develop high-quality software modules within specified timelines and efficiently maintain them, including implementing enhancements and bug fixes.
Create specifications and documentation for software components.
Ensure code quality through code reviews, test automation, and adherence to up-to-date software development processes.
Collaborate with internal and external customers working in agile, cross-competent teams.
Uphold Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity by taking responsibility for your actions and showing care for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
5+ years of work experience in relevant role and field.
You hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Embedded Systems, Computer Science, Electronics, or Electrical Engineering.
Profound engineering background in embedded software development using C/C++ on multi-processor systems.
Overview in electronics, FPGA/VHDL to also partner with hardware and FPGA designers in the team.
Experience with relevant development environments and software tools such as real time operating systems, microcontroller architecture, GIT, Dev Ops, TFS, static code analysis etc.
Knowledge of C# and communication protocols like CAN and EtherCAT would be advantageous.
Excellent English presentation skills.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
Additional information
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are ready for you!
Welcome to apply by July 31st! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so the sooner you show your interest the better.
More information: Recruiting Manager Ezhilarasi Deiveegan, ezhilarasi.deiveegan@hitachienergy.com
More information: Recruiting Manager Ezhilarasi Deiveegan, ezhilarasi.deiveegan@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Tomasz Szawica, tomasz.szawica@hitachienergy.com
