R&D Electrical Engineer
2025-04-11
Are you ready to grow in your career and become a pivotal force in managing advanced R&D projects? At Technology Consulting, we are looking for a skilled and visionary R&D Electrical Engineer to manage technical and project initiatives, leveraging your expertise to propose and implement innovative solutions. Your unique knowledge in Electromagnetic, Thermal, and High Voltage engineering will be crucial in understanding and predicting phenomena in High Voltage and Ultra High Voltage electrical components.
NKT, a prominent supplier of cables in the energy industry, is making significant investments to enhance innovation and research and development. The atmosphere at Technology Consulting is one of collaboration, encouraging exploration and knowledge sharing. Facilities include advanced laboratories where you will collaborate with colleagues who are specialists in their fields.
As part of our team, you will contribute to simulating and experimentally validating electromagnetic and thermal phenomena, ensuring our solutions meet the highest standards. You will play a key role in understanding customer needs and business drivers, diligently seeking ways to improve operations and enhance customer satisfaction. Your in-depth technical expertise will support our strategic corporate technology direction, driving research work and ensuring innovative solutions that deliver customer value.NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Be a Technical Leader at the Technology Consulting Department:
In the position of R&D Electrical Engineer, you will play a significant part in creating innovation within HV Technology. Your main responsibilities will include:
• Modelling and simulation of dielectric, electrical field distribution, thermodynamic phenomena in insulation systems. Your contribution will be key to allow future design of Ultra High and High Voltage products.
• Increase comprehension of electromagnetic phenomena in insulation systems both theoretically and experimentally.
• Build electrical test circuit and perform electro-thermal experiments and tests to validate simulation investigation.
• Analyzing electrical failures, interpreting the outcomes, and recommending necessary enhancements.
• Make valuable contributions to project outcomes in technology and product innovation through the identification and implementation of creative solutions.
• Identify and mitigate risks in R&D projects as well as in consulting projects.
• Offer advisory support to both internal and external clients on technical issues within one's field of knowledge.
• Strategic thinking and propose R&D projects allowing to reinforce the Technological backbone of the company.
• Build a global network of technical partners and business units.
You will collaborate with a diverse group of individuals in our advanced facility, playing a key role in initiatives that advance the field of electrical engineering.
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 31th May 2025.
Be aware that personality tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Claire Pitois at Claire.Pitois@nkt.com
For inquiries about the recruitment process, please reach out to HRBP anna Lundell at Anna.Lundell@nkt.com
. Please note that due to GDPR regulations, we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
Who We Are Looking For
We are looking for a highly motivated and skilled individual who demonstrates initiative and creativity, constantly contributing valuable ideas. You should have a structured and systematic approach to tasks, ensuring thoroughness and efficiency in your work. Being goal-oriented is essential, as you will need to focus on achieving objectives and consistently meeting or exceeding targets. As a problem solver, you excel at identifying issues and developing effective solutions, tackling challenges head-on. Additionally, you must be highly trustable and accurate, maintaining high standards of reliability and precision in your work. Strong business acumen is also crucial, enabling you to align R&D initiatives with strategic business goals and drive innovation that delivers measurable value to the organization and costumers.
• Master of Science or PhD. degree in either Electrical Engineering, or HV Engineering/Technology.
• Demonstrated ability to perform electromagnetics or Multiphysics simulations, e.g., using Finite Element Method (FEM).
• Robust background and a high level of skill with various commercial numerical applications including MATLAB, ANSYS, and COMSOL Multiphysics.
• Proficient in commercial numerical software such as PSPICE, ANSYS, COMSOL Electrical or Multiphysics, MATLAB, and LabView.
3 years or more of relevant experience as a R&D scientist or similar role. High-level communication skills, demonstrating fluency in English, both spoken and written.
