R&D Electrical Engineer - Underground Division
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Elektronikjobb / Örebro Visa alla elektronikjobb i Örebro
2026-03-24
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
At Epiroc, we aim to produce the world's greenest machines, using the greenest cells and metals, all for a better planet. We're leading the way in sustainable mining with battery-electric, zero-emission equipment. Want to be part of this journey?
Join our team
Join our enthusiastic team and work with advanced mobile machines, electric drivetrains, and tackle new challenges in sophisticated control systems and automation.
Your mission
We are looking for engineers with specialized knowledge of electrical and software-based systems. The work involves responsibility to develop, implement and adapt our electrical systems in terms of hardware, software, system architecture and functionality to fulfill requirements regarding performance, availability, and safety. The electrical systems used on our machines are in voltage range from 24VDC up to 800VDC. The level of technology is high, and we use real-time control system software to control the machines. You will work in project form with new development projects, product maintenance, base development, and customer orders. You will have close contact with other departments, for example service, purchasing and marketing, as well as contacts with customers and suppliers around the world.
Creating design solutions based on functional requirements, specifying, and developing systems and components in collaboration with sub suppliers and verifying the performance of the final product will be a key part of your work.
Your profile
You have a university degree in electronics- or electrics engineering. We believe you have several years of professional experience within electrical- and/or control systems or other highly qualified engineering backgrounds. Experience from electronic hardware design and programming is meritorious.
To enjoy the work you are self-propelled, responsible and your work is effectively planned to meet deadlines. You have a structured and analytical approach, enjoy combining theory and practice and you like working with details and getting the job done. You are used to bringing ideas from an initial concept to serial production.
Furthermore, you have good interpersonal skills, enjoy teamwork and a collaborative environment where communication is key. Since your work includes many local and global contacts it is required that English skills (verbal and written) are fluent and good understanding of Swedish is a strong advantage.
Location and other
This position is located in Örebro.
We can offer a hybrid workplace-a way of working that provides flexibility and promotes a healthier balance between professional and personal life.
Why Epiroc?
By joining our team, you'll make a big difference in the energy transition. At Epiroc, we take pride in being passionate innovators, driving the change toward a brighter future for both people and the planet. Guided by our values of Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation, we foster a culture of trust, growth, and lasting impact.
To support your journey, we offer a competitive Total Rewards Package, including:
Global career opportunities
Learning & Development programs
Benefits package, including variable compensation (bonus)
Flexible work culture promoting balance and well-being
Global Parental Leave Policy
Community involvement
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than April 14, 2026.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Hiring Manager, Joakim Lundgren, +46 (0)73-270 63 04, joakim.lundgren@epiroc.com
.
Recruitment specialist, Zuzana Kalivodova, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "82685-44058213". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Zuzana Kalivodova 00420602185679 Jobbnummer
9816467