R&D Data Sciences & AI Graduate Programme - Sweden
AstraZeneca AB / Matematikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla matematikerjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
R&D Data Sciences & AI Graduate Programme - Sweden
Locations: Gothenburg (Sweden)
Fuel your curiosity, feel valued and follow the science
If you have a quantitative science focused bachelor's or master's degree and a desire to explore and develop your skills in data science and artificial intelligence within a global biopharmaceutical organisation, our R&D Data Science & AI Graduate Programme could be the perfect start to your career. You'll gain invaluable insight, exposure and opportunities across our diverse, Research and Development organisation. We'll accelerate your learning and help you achieve your potential.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led, patient-focused biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases.
Embrace the novel opportunity to work at a business that puts patients first. Working with data and an agile mindset in our constantly changing business, we help uncover solutions that power the business to better harness the science and get it to market. It means we play our part in reaching patients in need and influencing outcomes.
What does the programme involve?
Starting in September 2023, the programme lasts two years, consisting of three individual eight month placements. Each placement will provide you with fantastic insights and experience in our use of machine learning, AI and data science to advance drug discovery and development.
The programme's variety and flexibility provides you with opportunities to apply machine learning, AI, and data science techniques to help push our scientists push the boundaries of science to develop life changing medicines for patients worldwide. You could be contributing to detecting safety risks, designing novel molecules, optimising clinical trial design and processes, or developing new models for use in high profile drug discovery and development projects. As well as helping you broaden your industry and technical knowledge, we'll help you develop professional skills required to fulfill your career potential.
You will gain an invaluable blend of on-the-job experience and training. You'll enjoy guidance and advice from a huge support network, including a mentor and dedicated programme management team. We'll also encourage you to identify and build collaborative relationships with specialists and leaders across our organisation, and our external networks including leading academic and biotech research institutions.
Together, we'll help accelerate your development and knowledge!
Essential requirements
* Highly numerate with a strong quantitative science (e.g. Maths, Physics, Statistics or Computer Science) focused Bachelors or Masters level qualification gained in 2022 or due to be completed by September 2023
* Hands-on experience in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Statistics, Computational Biology, Computational Chemistry, Bioinformatics or Cheminformatics
* Deep understanding of a few key machine learning or statistical models
* Considerable experience in Python or experience with multiple data-centric programming languages enabling Big data analysis
* Innovative thinking, with enthusiasm, energy and drive
* Open-minded, and ready to embrace new ideas and different perspectives
* Strong critical thinking, planning, organisational and time management skills
* Ability to work as part of a collaborative team
* Able to start employment in September 2023
Together, we push the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines to patients around the world!
Where can I find out more?
Early careers at AstraZeneca
Our Social Media
Follow AstraZeneca on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/1603/
Follow AstraZeneca on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/astrazenecacareers/
Follow AstraZeneca on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/astrazeneca_careers/?hl=en
What next?
After you submit your application, you will be asked to complete an online assessment (SHL). If shortlisted, you will then be invited to a full day virtual assessment day.
Our virtual assessment days will be held week commencing 17th April 2023
Advert Opens 06 December 2022
Advert closes 19 February 2023 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-154049". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Kontakt
AstraZeneca sofia.langenius@astrazeneca.com Jobbnummer
7236590