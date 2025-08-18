R&D Data Engineer
2025-08-18
Pelago Bioscience is growing, and we are excited to offer a unique opportunity for a data engineer to join our R&D department. In this role, you will help drive the expansion of our data science capabilities by developing software solutions to connect biology and data.
In this position you will be leveraging your knowledge in programming and software development to bridge the gap between the data scientists developing models and the teams who implement them within an innovative CRO business.
This role is ideal for a technically skilled individual who is passionate about applying software development in a scientific and customer-oriented context. High proficiency with Python (NumPy, SciPy, Pandas etc.) is essential and experience with Shiny or R desirable. Experience with SQL environments or database design advantageous. Knowledge of software development practices, including version control, testing and deployment beneficial. Whether you are an experienced software engineer from industry or a recent graduate with strong programming skills, you will have the opportunity to make a measurable impact we deliver science and data-driven value to clients.
Responsibilities
You will be responsible for developing novel applications that prosecute a wide variety of datasets for both internal and external use.
You will be responsible for efficient database design and maintenance of large datasets
Collaborate closely with research and commercial teams to build user-friendly tools that serve internal workflows and client-facing needs.
Monitoring and maintenance of our bioinformatics pipeline and existing applications in real time to identify issues and implement solutions.
This role is housed within the R&D department, you will work closely with stakeholders across different functions within the business, collaborating with data science functions through to end-user focused teams.
Qualifications
An Bachelor or Master's degree in computer science, software engineering or related field. Degrees in other STEM subjects with requisite programming skills accepted.
Documented or Demonstrable proficiency in Python with familiarity of libraries such as Numpy, Scipy, Pandas or R is essential.
Knowledge of software development methodologies, version control systems (Such as Git) and testing frameworks desirable.
Knowledge of SQL database design and maintenance desirable
Please submit your application with a CV no later than 18th of September 2025. Please note that we interview candidates continuously and the positions may be filled before last application date, so please do not hesitate with your application!
About working at Pelago Bioscience:
At Pelago Bioscience, we aim to attract the best talent from around the world and across multiple scientific disciplines. We provide a dynamic and stimulating environment for our staff to excel and drive innovation with the customers in focus. We are committed to developing our employees and believe their satisfaction translates into the best experience for our customers.
At Pelago we are scaling up our business to continue to be a sustainable company where curiosity about science is at our core. We work together with our worldwide customers, with the aim of being the preferred partner of choice in our field. Since December 2021 we are located in the Campus Solna area. We have a beautifully designed activity based office area and a lab floor with a view!
Apply for this position via this link: https://pelagobio.careers.haileyhr.app/en-GB/job/b28cf643-04a8-4a16-8f06-b35ac7286c4a/1701d0ca-2d4f-40df-9e83-0544453f2e5f/7cfb9f78-f246-4eaf-9f46-f445d0979116
Find out more about Pelago Bioscience at https://www.pelagobio.com/
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-18
