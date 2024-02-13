Quantitative Analyst in Strategic Risk
2024-02-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Are you the quantitative, holistic thinker with a drive to help Vattenfall enable the fossil freedom that drives society forward? Here's a unique opportunity!
Operating within the Corporate Risk Management, the team Strategic Risk at Vattenfall is dedicated to comprehensive risk management responsibilities at the enterprise level. The team's diverse range of tasks includes providing independent advice on the risk-reward dynamics of investments and conducting strategic risk analyses. These analyses play a pivotal role in supporting top management in steering Vattenfall's portfolio.
Strategic Risk actively contributes to Vattenfall's overarching strategic objective of enable the fossil freedom that drives society forward. This contribution is made through the provision of quantitative portfolio insights that inform decision-making processes. This involves a meticulous examination of Vattenfall's investment models, which ultimately shape the multi-billion Euro investment pipeline.
What will you do?
In the role of Quantitative Analyst in Strategic Risk, you will play a pivotal role in model development and analysis, focusing on the team's proprietary valuation model for Vattenfall's entire production asset portfolio. This model serves as a key tool for valuing the Group's asset portfolio and responding to ad-hoc requests from senior management to facilitate strategic decision-making.
Your responsibilities extend to validating intricate valuation models for various investment projects. Additionally, you will conduct independent reviews for senior management and reviewing Vattenfall's official Long-Term Market Outlook. This involves assessing factors such as power, gas, coal, and CO2 prices to provide valuable insights for informed decision-making.
Tasks and responsibilities also include:
Conduct ad-hoc strategic and portfolio risk analyses for senior management, offering valuable insights for decision-making;
Continuously develop and validate the proprietary portfolio model for the entire Vattenfall asset portfolio, encompassing diverse components such as Pump Storage, Hydro, Nuclear, Condensing plants, District Heating Clusters, Wind, Solar, and Battery;
Ongoing enhancement and validation of the proprietary stochastic fundamental long-term price model to facilitate comprehensive risk/reward evaluations;
Thoroughly review Vattenfall's official Long-Term Market Outlook, contributing to a nuanced understanding of (future) market dynamics;
Evaluate quantitative models and methods employed in investment valuations, necessitating close collaboration with Risk (Transaction Analysis) and business units;
Report the fair value, encompassing intrinsic and option value, of the Group's asset portfolio;
Cultivate a robust network of contacts across the organization, fostering collaborative relationships and enhancing communication channels.
Location
Amsterdam or Stockholm (Solna)
Qualifications
Who are you?
To be successful in this position you need to have an analytical and curious mind with the ability to think conceptually, work independently and find creative and pragmatic solutions to complex issues that have no textbook solutions. You should be able to identify the essence of highly complex topics from an application and steering point of view, and be able to communicate that to stakeholders with different backgrounds.
Next to this you bring:
Academic degree with quantitative focus, for example in physics, mathematics, econometrics, energy/systems engineering or equivalent qualifications and experience. A combined degree with both quantitative and financial modules or PhD is an advantage;
Proficiency with Python or other programming languages;
Knowledge of and interest in topics such as: the Continental and Nordic power market, EU regulations (e.g. ETS), global energy economics, fundamental and power plant dispatch modelling;
Strong command of English, both verbally and written; Swedish or Dutch language skills are an advantage;
Strong presentation and writing skills. A talent to clearly communicate the essence of highly complex matter to senior management;
Pro-active, independent and ability to approach complex issues pragmatically.
Additional Information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, no later than, 25th We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Ola Hammarlid +46 70 2711876 , ola.hammarlid@vattenfall.com
. For information about the recruitment process, please contact Alisa Roo, alisa.roo@vattenfall.com
.
Trade union representatives in Sweden: Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO), Jens Morell (Unionen). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity.
