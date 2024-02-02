Quant Risk Developer within Financial Risk
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla datajobb i Sundbyberg
2024-02-02
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
, Knivsta
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about risk management, financial engineering, and IT?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Join the exciting journey of our Financial Risk Value Stream that is responsible for strategic development and maintenance of Swedbank 's Market and Counterparty Risk solutions.
• Work cross functional with financial mathematics and IT development.
• Learn risk systems and databases, practice your data modelling and SQL skills.
• Analyse, trouble shoot and validate our risk calculations.
• Take own initiatives to continues improvements and drive change.
• Collaborate with software engineers, analysts, quants, architects and product owners for successful improvements, automatization, risk modelling as well as system & functional enhancements.
What is needed in this role:
• Self-driven, pro-active, and curious personality.
• Analytical, structured, with excellent problem-solving skills.
• A personal drive to pitch in and solve a wide range of simple and complex problems.
• Interest or understanding of financial markets and instruments.
• Experience and interest in script programming, such as Python, Shell, Java, or C#.
• Proficient in oral and written English with excellent communication skills.
• Master's degree in a related field, such as financial mathematics, data science or a great reason for not having one...
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
Become a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects. Work cross functional with quantitative finance, IT, and analysis, building next generation risk system. I expect ambition, proficiency, and self-leadership from the team, equally I strongly support a healthy work/life balance. We are always open to new ideas and innovations helping us to improve." Fredrik Andersson, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 15.03.2024.
Location: Sundbyberg, Riga
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Fredrik Andersson
SACO: Henrik Joelsson, henrik.joelsson@swedbank.se
Finansförbundet: Åke
Skoglund, ake.skoglund@swedbank.com
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3000-4500 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
We
may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your
application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding
recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or
sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
LI-Hybrid
LI-SW1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
Fredrik Andersson fredrik.andersson@swedbank.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8440002