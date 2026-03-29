Quality Technician - Central Workshop
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2026-03-29
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
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, Stockholm
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Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
The Quality Technician for the Central Workshop is responsible for ensuring the quality, accuracy, and compliance of all materials, components, tools, and repaired equipment processed through the workshop. This role upholds the Quality Management System (QMS) by executing precision inspection routines, maintaining the workshop's calibration program, documentation, and managing the disposition of non-conforming items to prevent risks to production operations.
Key Responsibilities
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Incoming Quality Control (IQC): Perform detailed dimensional and visual inspection on all incoming raw materials, fabricated parts, and new tooling using precision measurement equipment and engineering blueprints.
Metrology & Calibration Management: Execute daily, weekly, and monthly calibration checks on workshop measurement equipment (e.g CMM, Vision Systems, gauges). Maintain the central calibration database and ensure all tools have current, traceable calibration certificates.
GD&T Interpretation: Expertly read and interpret complex engineering drawings, specifications, and Geometric Dimensioning & Tolerancing (GD&T) to confirm part conformity to tight tolerance requirements.
Non-Conformance Management (NCR) Document, tag, segregate, and track all Non-Conforming Materials (NCM) identified in the workshop. Assist engineering teams in analyzing and defining the disposition (rework, scrap, or use-as-is) of the NCM.
Quality Documentation: Create and maintain comprehensive inspection records, first-article inspection reports (FAIR) and gauge study data (e.g., GR&R)
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Direct reports: No
Manager work environment responsibility: No
All employees are accountable for complying with safety regulations and actively supporting a safe workplace.
Decision Authority: Authorized to issue a Quality Hold on any component or tool processed in the workshop that fails inspection. Can approve the final release of calibrated measurement tools and verified repaired equipment back to the manufacturing floor.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role.
Education
High school diploma or GED required. An associate's degree or Technical Certification in Quality, Metrology, or Machining is highly preferred.
Experience
Minimum of 2 years of hands-on experience in quality control, IQC or metrology laboratory setting, preferably in a manufacturing or machine shop environment.
Technical Skills:
High proficiency in using and calibrating precision measurement hand tools (micrometers, calipers, height gauges).
Strong ability to read and apply engineering blueprints, including comprehensive knowledge of GD&T
Working knowledge of Quality Management Systems (QMS) such as ISO9001 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Ett AB
(org.nr 559540-1562)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
9825772