Quality Engineer for future assignments

Adecco Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2024-03-03


Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige

We at Adecco Tech are looking for a Quality Engineer for future assignments with our clients in the Automotive industry. This is a proactive advertisement with the aim of helping you find a position that matches your skills and desired career path. Are you driven to ensure and improve the quality of products and processes? Do you enjoy working on tasks such as quality control, process optimization, and customer focus? Then this might be the right fit for you!

About the role
In the role of "Quality Engineer," you hold a central and critical position within the company. Your primary responsibility is likely to ensure and enhance the quality of the products or services by actively planning, implementing, and monitoring quality control processes and methods. The goal of the role is to achieve and maintain the highest possible quality standards to meet and exceed our customers ' expectations.

Your responsibilities as a Quality Engineer may vary depending on the specific needs of the company, but typically include the following:

• Quality control and inspection
• Developing and implementing quality processes
• Data analysis and reporting
• Problem identification and resolution
• Documentation and traceability
• Customer communication

About You
We are looking for someone with a strong problem-solving ability and excellent teamwork skills. We also value your meticulous attention to detail and effective communication skills, both written and verbal. Specific requirements may vary depending on the assignment, but in general, we look for the following qualifications:

• A relevant academic degree, such as in engineering or quality engineering.
• Deep understanding of production processes, quality methods, and quality control tools.
• Strong analytical skills with the use of statistical tools.
• Knowledge in ISO certifications, ex 9001, and PPAP and APQP processes

About Adecco
Adecco is the world 's largest recruitment and staffing company. In Sweden, we have a presence in approximately 50 locations and employ 5,000 people. Our size enables us to have clients in various industries, and working as a consultant with us often leads to expanding both your social and professional networks. At Adecco Professionals, we strive to be the obvious choice for our consultants and guide them towards the best job opportunities.

Contact Details
If you encounter any technical issues during the application process, please don 't hesitate to contact us at info@adecco.se.

For inquiries about the assignment or the recruitment process, please reach out to the responsible recruiter: Sima Bahho at Sima.Bahho@adecco.se.

Please note that we do not accept applications via email.

We welcome your application!

Ersättning
Fast lön

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ref-43108".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Adecco Sweden AB (org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/

Kontakt
Ninsun-Sima Bahho
Sima.Bahho@adecco.se

Övrig information om företaget/organisationen
Offentliga upphandlingar där Adecco Sweden AB varit leverantör

Jobbnummer
8512448

Prenumerera på jobb från Adecco Sweden AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB: