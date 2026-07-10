Quality Engineer
Mycronic AB (Publ) / GIS-jobb / Täby Visa alla gis-jobb i Täby
2026-07-10
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About the position
Join Mycronic's Pattern Generators Division as a Quality Engineer in the Metrology and Process Control group (PMCD).
In this role, you will work with process quality, Statistical Process Control, and process optimization for advanced mask manufacturing used in the display and semiconductor industries. You will work close to the cleanroom, process equipment, metrology results, and R&D projects.
The work combines data analysis, hands-on cleanroom processing, process tuning, and improvement of process control methods. You will support both daily process stability and new product development, with a focus on making our processes more stable, capable, and repeatable.
Key Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
• Drive and maintain SPC and process control, including monitoring process stability, setting control limits, analyzing trends, and improving process capability.
• Work hands-on in the cleanroom with wet chemical and RIE processes, including developing, chrome etching, cleaning, tuning, troubleshooting, and process optimization.
• Run and support both automated and manual mask processing, including operating process tools, performing manual process steps, refilling chemicals, and following cleanroom and safety routines.
• Plan, run, and evaluate experiments to support R&D activities, including novel product development, process robustness, cleanliness, cleaning performance, and defect reduction.
• Analyze process and metrology data to find trends, deviations, root causes, and improvement opportunities.
• Support investigations related to yield, process variation, etch performance, uniformity, repeatability, cleanliness, and equipment-related process effects.
• Create and improve documentation such as work instructions, process specifications, control plans, test plans, and quality routines.
• Work closely with colleagues in process development, metrology, product development, production, system engineering, and quality.
Qualifications
Are you ready to help shape the future with us? Mycronic is the right place for you if you are driven, curious, and motivated by solving technical problems. To succeed in this role, you need a structured and analytical way of working, combined with a strong interest in hands-on process work.
You should enjoy working in a cleanroom environment and be comfortable moving between practical processing, statistical analysis, troubleshooting, and technical discussions. You take responsibility for your work, pay attention to details, and want to understand why a process behaves in a certain way.
Because the role includes frequent collaboration with other engineers, you should be a strong team player who can explain technical findings clearly and help turn data into practical improvements.
On top of this, you need:
• MSc or higher in Nanotechnology, Microfabrication, Semiconductor Processing, Physics, Chemistry, Materials Science, Chemical Engineering or related technical fields.
• Experience with process optimization for chrome etch processes.
• Experience from cleanroom work, preferably within semiconductor, photomask, display, MEMS, microfabrication, or similar advanced manufacturing.
• Experience with SPC, process control, process capability, trend analysis, and data-based problem solving.
• Practical experience with wet chemical processing, such as developing, etching, cleaning, or similar chemical process steps.
• Good understanding of process variation, repeatability, stability, contamination control, and how process parameters affect product quality.
• Ability to analyze complex technical problems and turn data into conclusions, actions, and improvements.
• Willingness and ability to work hands-on in a cleanroom, including chemical handling and manual processing.
• Fluent English, both written and spoken.
It is a merit if you have:
• Experience with RIE process development, tuning, troubleshooting, or process control.
• Experience from photomask, semiconductor, display, MEMS, or advanced lithography-related manufacturing.
• Experience with DOE, process windows, control plans, FMEA, root-cause analysis, or other structured engineering methods.
• Experience using metrology data to understand and improve process performance.
• Experience with cleanliness, cleaning processes, particle control, contamination analysis, or defect reduction.
• Knowledge of chrome, quartz, glass, resist, or other materials used in mask manufacturing.
• Experience supporting R&D projects or transferring processes from development into stable operation.
Place of employment: Headquarters in Täby, right outside Stockholm, Sweden
Application deadline: 2026-07-22
Contact person: David Luthman, Group Manager, david.luthman@mycronic.com
.
How to apply: Submit your CV via our portal
A culture of collaboration and personal growth
At Mycronic, we love what we do, but most importantly who we do it with. Because to us the relationships we have with our customers and each other are the keys to success.
Take part in the excitement of working with innovative people and global businesses who are elevating today's standards in modern electronics. Share in the responsibility of bringing great ideas to life within an inclusive culture that not only promotes personal growth and embraces diversity but depends upon it.
Here you are expected to have a voice and will be encouraged to get involved. It's this very mindset that empowers our people to make a positive difference for a broad range of businesses, society and the planet – every day.https://www.mycronic.com/en/career/working-at-mycronic/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mycronic AB (publ)
(org.nr 556351-2374), https://www.mycronic.com/
Nytorpsvägen 9 (visa karta
)
183 03 TÄBY Arbetsplats
Mycronic AB Kontakt
HR Business Partner
Alexandra Gredinger alexandra.gredinger@mycronic.com Jobbnummer
10000071