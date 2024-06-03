Quality Coordinator
2024-06-03
The Battery industry is growing rapidly and is constantly expanding!
Our client in Skellefteå work with clean rooms for the testing of batteries for the automotive industry and are now seeking several quality coordinators to ensure that all quality standards are met. Are you familiar with the ISO standard for the automotive field, ex. 9001, 14001 and 45001, and are used to work in a structured way with great reasonability, an addition to an interest in tech? Then this might be the perfect fit for you!
About the role:
In this role you will be conducting project assessments and inspections such as 1st party and 2nd party Walkdowns. You will also be reviewing Inspection and Test Plans (ITPs), witnessing Hold points, and monitoring contractors ' performance and compliance with the contract. Additionally, the role entails verifying change management, approving subcontractors, reviewing contractors ' data and certifications, and managing non-conformances and corrective actions. Furthermore, it involves ensuring the quality of documentation follows Good Documentation Practice and accepting completed test packs from trade partners. This position plays a crucial role in ensuring project quality, compliance, and successful completion.
About you:
To thrive in this role, you should have good knowledge in quality related questions, be structured and feel comfortable taking actions when needed. Additional you should also enjoy working in a hands-on environment to thrive in this role.
To thrive in the role, you should have:
• Graduated in the field of technical, engineering sciense and/or quality control.
• Years of relevant professional experience and good knowledge of project and quality management (possibly on construction sites).
• Knowledge of Quality Management Systems
• Usable knowlege of quality core tools (PPAP, APQP, FMEA)
• Experience in problem solving tools (8D, A3, Ishikawa, 5 Why)
• Your systematic approach is characterized by your ability to analyze and structure.
• Working knowledge of standards ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001
• As an independent quality expert in our complex projects, management skills are a matter of course for you.
• Professional management experience (interdisciplinary).
• Experience with customers in international business.
• You communicate in English, both written and spoken.
As this role is in Skellefteå, and require onsite work, we can assist in housing and transport to the work site if needed.
Contact Details:
If you encounter any technical issues with the application process, please feel free to contact us at info@adecco.se
For inquiries about the assignment or the recruitment process, please get in touch with the responsible recruiter:
Sima Bahho at Sima.Bahho@adecco.se
We welcome your application!
