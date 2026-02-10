Quality Control (QC) Scientist to NorthX Biologics
2026-02-10
Are you looking for an opportunity to be a key member of a dedicated team and part of an exciting and innovative company within advanced biologics? Do you have experience of working in a GMP environment? Then this position might be right for you! NorthX Biologics is recruiting a Quality Control (QC) Scientist to the company. The position is full-time and based in our headquartered facility in Matfors and we are reaching out to find a new colleague to join a dedicated and highly competent team within the Analytics department.
NorthX Biologics is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that offer services and support in the development and manufacturing of biologics used in vaccines, gene/cell therapy and other advanced applications. We have a long tradition of pharmaceutical manufacturing and have been manufacturing GMP biologics since 1992. In 2021 we were recognized as a national innovation hub for advanced therapeutics and vaccines and have expanded our development capabilities to serve our clients. This includes a new development organization with cutting edge laboratories and technologies.
As a QC Scientist, your main responsibilities are in the laboratory, which demands your physical location to be in the Sundsvall area. NorthX value the work-life-balance for employees and offers flexibility in planning your workdays and hours. Working from home is possible when laboratory duties allow (e.g. report writing, off-line data analysis), but the majority of the time is on site due to the hands-on nature of the position.
Responsibilities
The QC department at NorthX Biologics works to ensure the highest quality standards for all products, processes, and services provided by the company. As a QC Scientist, your main responsibilities include:
• Planning, executing, analyzing and reporting QC analyses of our manufactured biologics
• Method development
• Performing qualification/validation of methods and instruments
• Writing GMP compliant documentation
• Reviewing analytical data and documents
• Partaking in internal and client meetings
• Orally presenting data internally and to client
• Weekly routine tasks (handling water samples, environmental samples, locale and instrument maintenance etc.)
Your Profile
Key Qualifications for the position include:
• Minimum a MSc in Biology, Chemistry or relevant field.
• Minimum of 2 years of working in a GMP environment (e.g. analytical, microbiology or QC lab).
• Experience of analysis of biological drugs (e.g. protein, DNA/mRNA, cell therapy) is meritorious.
• Experience in analytical methods such as SDS-Page, qPCR, Western Blot, ELISA, cell assays, HPLC, capillary electrophoresis, sequencing, DLS etc. is meritorious.
• Experience from working in project format and/or with external clients is meritorious.
• Fluent in English
We are looking for a dedicated team-player with a can-do attitude, strong laboratory skills and an eye for details. You work well both independently and in team settings, can handle multiple tasks and manage priorities in a timely manner. You enjoy taking responsibility and initiative as well as applying curiosity and grit to solve problems. You are analytical, result-oriented and flexible and you enjoy a dynamic workplace where people matter and your contributions will have a positive impact.
If you are passionate about making a difference and have the skills and experience to excel in this role, we invite you to apply today! We will interview candidates continuously.
About NorthX Biologics
NorthX Biologics is an expanding company within an exciting field, working with customers and projects globally. For the right candidate we are offering a position with strong opportunities for personal development. NorthX Biologics is located in Matfors, 4h north of Stockholm, with a 20 min car commute from the city of Sundsvall and good public transport options. Housing in the area is affordable and availability of rentals with immediate access is high. One of the larger housing companies offers a fast-track to available rentals for newly employed individuals migrating to the municipality. The city of Sundsvall and surrounding area offer a high quality of life through closeness to nature, a vast variety of activities on snow, water and land and a city center rich in restaurants, history and cultural events. To learn more, please visit https://www.nxbio.com/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-15
