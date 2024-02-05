Quality Control Engineer
2024-02-05
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for an Quality Control Engineer to join our Skellefteå team.
In joining us, you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
The Quality Control Engineer will be responsible for the development, validation, and execution of the methods used for material analysis, including incoming material, intermediate and finalized products for Research & Development and Production on a wide range of instruments. Strict adherence to the principles of Quality Assurance in QC.
Key responsibilities
Start-up of first methods and instruments
Responsible for training and qualifying personnel, writing work instructions, performing method development and validation for a diverse set of samples, documentation
Understand and internalize QA/QC principles in every day functions
Conduct analyses on a wide range of instruments and report data/results
Execute the Quality Control and testing plan of material and components
Maintain the instruments to a high standard
Work across many parts of the organization, collaborating with R&D technical team, Process Quality Engineering, Process Engineering, Supply Chain, IT & automation.
Drive operational excellence by being a key player in problem solving and process improvement exercises.
Requirements
Qualifications and experience
MSc degree in Chemistry, Material or Mechanical Engineering
5+ years of relevant work experience in relevant laboratory environment
Experience of laboratory work in relevant industry such as, e.g. Li-ion materials, Pharmaceutical, Food and Paper industries or automotive industry.
Specific knowledge of quality management systems, e.g. ISO 9001, IATF16949, TQM
Experience in developing methods, standards, procedures and documentation in an efficient way.
Project management skills and a successful track record of leading quality projects in a laboratory environment
Knowledgeable in Lean and six sigma
Familiarity with SPC, FMEA, Quality troubleshooting tools and problem-solving methodology
Curious, technically educated and preferably with a strong business background
Personal success factors
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Highly organized and results driven
An eye for detail
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
Able to learn and acquire new information very quickly
Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Ability to work in a high profile and often high pressured international environment
Passionate & purpose driven
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
