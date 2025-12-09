Quality Assurance & Continuous Improvement Manager
2025-12-09
Requirements
Bachelors's degree in Construction Management, Engineering, or a related field.
Minimum of 10 years' experience in construction project design, engineering, management and ideally a previous quality role within the construction industry in Europe.
Formal training in Quality and/or
Advanced knowledge of quality management systems.
Proven record of implementing continuous improvement processes.
Strong understanding of EU regulatory frameworks, industry standards, construction project execution, and technical design and engineering matters.
Fluency in English. Proficiency in another European language is desirable but not essential.
Excellent communication and leadership skills.
Strong analytical and critical thinking skills.
Proficiency in audit and training facilitation.
Responsibilities
Develop and Maintain Quality Management Systems (QMS):
Design, implement and manage quality assurance policies and procedures within a QMS aligned to ISO 9001 standard, EU Construction Products Regulation (CPR)industry standards and applicable EN technical standards.
Maintain a comprehensive library of quality assurance policies, procedures, standard operating procedures, best practice quality control plans including Inspection & testing plans, exemplar quality management templates, training, and guidance documents.
Ensure Statutory and Regulatory Compliance:
Monitor adherence to EU Directives, local legislation including building regulations.
Project Quality Oversight:
Collaborate with the project delivery team to oversee construction quality throughout the lifecycle of the project, from planning through to final inspection and handover.
Document Control and Compliance Reporting:
Maintain all quality assurance documentation to support compliance including Inspection Test Plans, Method Statements, Material Approvals, CE Marking evidence and subcontractor compliance data.
Auditing and Performance:
Assess quality performance through inspections at various stages of construction and identify areas for improvement.
Propose and implement approved corrective and preventive actions to address recurring issues.
Lead internal and external audits across the business to ensure compliance with the QMS, relevant industry standards, ISO 9001.
Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of the QMS.
Training and Awareness:
Develop and deliver training programmes to ensure all staff understand and apply the Collen standard best practices in quality assurance and compliance.
Provide expert advice, guidance and coaching to project teams in relation to quality assurance.
Continuous Improvement:
Promote continuous improvement in quality standards in construction through initiatives that support a culture of quality excellence and continual enhancement.
Stakeholder Engagement:
Liaise with clients, consultants, regulatory bodies, supply chain partners to create alignment with quality expectations and compliance obligations.
