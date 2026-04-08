Quality Assurance Engineer to Beyond Gravity Linköping
Beyond Gravity Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Linköping Visa alla elektronikjobb i Linköping
2026-04-08
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Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Beyond Gravity, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the first space company to combine a startup mindset, agility, speed and innovation with decades of experience and proven quality. Approximately 1800 employees at 12 locations in six countries (Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, USA, Finland and Portugal) develop and manufacture products for satellites and launch vehicles with the goal of advancing humankind and enabling the exploration of the world and beyond. Beyond Gravity is the preferred supplier of structures for all types of launch vehicles and a leading provider of selected satellite products and constellation solutions in the New Space sector. In 2024, the company generated a revenue of around CHF 359 million. More information at: www.beyondgravity.com
Your Mission
Responsibilities:
Develop the Quality Assurance Requirements and Culture, ensuring robust quality processes, cost excellence for program quality execution through collaboration with engineering, operations and supply chain.
Act as main interface for Process Engineering and Operations for all quality and safety topics
Establish Critical-to-Quality (CTQ) features in collaboration with Process Engineering and Operations
Lead Non-Conformance and failure investigation whenever product and/or process requirements are violated
Supervise and direct Internal Manufacturing Assembly Integration and Test (MAIT) Process Development and Qualification for all relevant quality aspects
Perform Key Inspection Point (KIP) and Mandatory Inspection Point (MIP) Documentation (Production Records) to verify Critical Features/Requirements
Main Tasks:
Execute Quality Assurance Program in accordance with Project Milestones
Ensure successful execution of the Customer, Regulatory and Internal Requirements for Operations Execution
Convert the Customer Critical to Quality Requirements into internal specifications and requirements
Lead and coordinate the Internal Process for Non-Conformance Management
Lead Operations Critical Root Cause Analysis (RCA) and investigation activities
Moderate Process FMEA
Develop Process Critical-to-Quality (CTQ) and Control Plans in collaboration with Process Engineering and Operations
Establish Process Quality Documentation
Support Process Qualification
Contribute for Quality matters to proposal as part of the Request For Information / Request For Quotation
Contribute as needed to Customer and Internal Audit as Quality Assurance representative.
Contribute to the Quality Organization Development (Training/Coaching)
Most important output
Contribute to Customer Satisfaction for Quality Performance
Operations Quality Performance
Process FMEA
Process Critical-to-Quality (CTQs) and Control Plans
Input to the Product Quality data-package for Space Application
Input to the Final Product Qualification data-package for Space Application
Internal Root Cause Analysis and Non-Conformance Report
Your Story
Must's:
Relevant experience in the field of Quality and Continuous Improvement
Preferred education: BSc/MSc degree in Engineering or in a similar relevant discipline
Knowledge of standards such as EN9100, ECSS, NASA and MIL
Ability to quickly understand and analyze technical products/systems and their function
High level of theoretical skills in relevant fields with an adeptness to coach hands on practical elements "on the floor"
Excellent written and oral communication skills in English
MS Office experience required
Experience in the application of Quality preventive methodology (5Why, Ishikawa Fishbone...)
Nice to have's:
Any further language (German, French and Swedish) beyond English is a strong asset
Experience in other Space companies
Why Beyond Gravity?
To work in a growing high technology company with career opportunities within the site or internationally.
You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
We offer a hybrid work situation, high flexibility and autonomy, and a great team to develop and have fun with!
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. Propel your career to new heights by applying before 28/02/2026. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.
For questions regarding the position, please contact: Joacim Axelsson | joacim.axelsson@beyondgravity.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Breno Silva | breno.silva@beyondgravity.com
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories.
Applications by e-mail cannot be considered. We do not accept dossiers from recruitment agencies for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beyond Gravity Sweden AB
(org.nr 556134-2204)
Pilotgatan 5 (visa karta
)
582 78 LINKÖPING Jobbnummer
9842067