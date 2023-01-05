Quality Assurance Engineer
2023-01-05
Job description
As our customers embedded Software Test Engineer, you will take ownership in assessing the embedded software through automated testing using different tools such as robotic arms and data acquisition instruments. Developing test plans and test cases, analyzing requirements, building test systems, Continuous Integration (CI), fault tracing, and debugging are a natural part of your role.
You will also perform fault tracing and debugging for embedded systems.
Document and create overviews of test coverage and defects.
Diagnose, communicate, and propose corrective solutions to ensure quality and performance.
Assess and escalate bugs and concerns of complex test findings to development teams.
Work closely with QA Engineers and Embedded Software Developers to build effective strategies and test plans.
Work with other cross-functional teams to ensure embedded aspects of the system is fully functional and free from defect.
Qualifications
Proven industry experience in embedded software testing, from unit test to system integration test and CI.
Working knowledge with tests and measurements on physical hardware and firmware.
Solid experience with C/C++, Python, Robotframework, Linux
Fluent in English (written and verbal).
About the company
