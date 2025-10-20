QC Laboratory Engineer, GMP
We are now looking for a laboratory engineer to join the QC department for recruitment at Cellcolabs in Stockholm! Together with the rest of the team, you will have the opportunity to build and work in an entrepreneurial environment aimed at making a real difference in patients' lives. If you believe the role would suit you, do not hesitate to apply for this position as Cellcolabs offers a pleasant work environment with good employment conditions and benefits. The position is intended to be filled as soon as we find the right candidate!
Cellcolabs is a biotech impact startup with the goal of improving healthcare by making advanced cell therapies more accessible and affordable. Cellcolabs aims to contribute to better global health through efficient large-scale production of high-quality mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) used in advanced cell therapy.
Responsibilities
We are now seeking a QC Engineer with good laboratory skills for the QC laboratory. As a laboratory engineer, your responsibilities will include quality control for the release of MSCs.
Tasks included in the role are, among others:
•
Performing cell-based analytical and microbiological testing on in-process samples, and final ATMP products according to GMP standards and internal protocols.
•
Processing raw data from instruments, compile and analysing results
•
Reviewing and approving analysis results
•
Operate and maintain analytical instruments.
•
Being responsible for analysis methods
•
Contributing to method validation and instrument qualification
•
Reporting and investigating laboratory deviations
•
Participating in risk assessments in various areas
•
Release of production materials
•
Environmental sampling in clean room, and evaluations
•
Actively contributing to the organization's development
•
Working closely with Production and QA
Qualifications
We aim for long-term growth together with you and strive to ensure that you enjoy and develop in your job. To thrive in this position, you need the following experiences:
•
Relevant academic education in fields such as Chemistry, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Molecular Biology, Biomedicine, or similar
•
Good experience in biochemical and cell-based analysis work
•
Worked according to GMP
•
Experience of working in GMP environment and clean room
•
Proficient in English and preferably also in Swedish
A strong background in Microbiology is essential for this role, with a particular focus on contamination control, and microbial evaluation. Experience in method validation, instrument qualification, and knowledge of cell culture and cell biology will further enhance your suitability for this position. If you have a passion for microbiological assessment and ensuring the highest standards of laboratory practices, this is the perfect opportunity for you.
Who are you?
The position will involve a lot of independent work, requiring attention to detail, responsibility, and the ability to plan your tasks. As a person, you are social and curious. Other important qualities to thrive and succeed in the role are flexibility and a focus on opportunities. You enjoy working in a changing environment and collaborate with the team but also have the ability to work independently and take initiative.
Application
The position is a permanent full-time position. Applications will be handled continuously, so do not hesitate to submit your application if you find the position interesting! November 3rd, 2025, is the deadline for applications. For further information about the position, please contact: Neda Khanlarkhani; neda.khanlarkhani@cellcolabs.com
Cellcolabs is a biotech impact startup on a mission to use advanced cell therapies to disrupt healthcare, as we know it. Through efficient large-scale production of mesenchymal stem cells, we speed up both the clinical development and use of advanced cell treatments, contributing to better global health. Join the stem cell revolution today with Cellcolabs, founded and backed by some of Sweden's foremost health and life science entrepreneurs.
