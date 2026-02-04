QA Specialist
Professional Galaxy AB / Grafiska jobb / Malmö Visa alla grafiska jobb i Malmö
2026-02-04
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Feel free to apply today, selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis.
Professional Galaxy is looking for a QA Specialist on behalf of our client.
Job summary PURPOSE OF THE JOB The purpose of the job is to provide QA-support and guidance to the Digital function in general and, in a more specific way to Development teams. A QA specialist will work centrally and can have certain specializations within the role e.g. Test architecture, Performance testing, Test automation etc. The purpose of the role is responsibility to create and implement Test & QA strategy as well as technical enablers to support Ikanos software development.
RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE JOB * Lead, develop and drive QA & Test strategy * Coach and guide DevOps teams on software testing practices * Collaborate with stakeholders to analyse, identify and drive QA-related improvements * Interact with Product owners Architects, Release Train Engineers, and other key stakeholders to ensure QA-work meets required standards * Define and implement Test Architecture * Define and implement tooling, framework and ways of working for Test Automation * Define and implement tooling, framework and ways of working for Non-Functional testing * Define and implement tooling, framework and ways of working for Test Data Management COMPETENCE REQUIREMENTS FOR THE JOB Motivation: * Passion for developing test strategies for DevSecOps teams and Agile Release Trains * Is highly energised by collaborating with others * Inspirational in how you get the job done while visualizing the big picture
Knowledge: * Knowledge about different Software development methodologies (SCRUM, BDD, TDD etc.) * Understanding of SAFE methodology and DevOps * Knowledge of designing Test Automation frameworks * Can demonstrate knowledge about REST, Web Sockets, API testing, Mobile APP testing (Android, iOS), Saucelabs, Appium * Proven knowledge around Test Data Management * Previous experience of Non Functional testing (Performance, Security, Maintainability etc) * Knowledge about ITIL and IT Operations practices
Capabilities: * Able to lead, develop and drive Test strategy across organizations * Strength of test strategies for Micro Service-based architecture * Always possess excellent communication skills * Demonstrates skills related to converting ideas into tangible actions * Ability to communicate clearly to stakeholders on different levels in the organization * Ability to put complex topics into simpler formats * Able to develop others in their knowledge of the relevant areas * Clear demonstrable experience of BDD & TDD Academic/Qualification Level: * Educated to Software engineer or equivalent * Minimum 5 years' experience in the relevant field * Licensed ISTQB Language Competencies: * Fluency in English
Experience/Demonstrated competencies: * Previous experience working in Agile, DevOps or SAFE environments * Several years' experience as test manager or specialist in the QA space
Other Information :
Start Date : ASAP
End Date : Open
Assignment duration: 6 months
Work Model : On-site
Application Deadline : 2026.02.07
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-03
9722253