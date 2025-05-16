QA Automation Engineer
Toca Boca AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Toca Boca AB i Stockholm
Would you like to play a key part in driving the quality mindset within your team and project?
As a QA Engineer, you will be instrumental in driving and educating teams on test automation capabilities, enhancing efficiency, and enabling better utilization of QA. Your role will focus on introducing, implementing, and optimizing automated testing, freeing up manual test execution time and allowing the team to focus on high-impact quality efforts..
Our QA team is dedicated to ensuring high standards of quality across Toca Boca's projects. By championing a quality-focused mindset, you will contribute to building seamless and engaging experiences for our users.
What you'll be doing
You will work closely with QA, developers, and project stakeholders to identify opportunities for automation and improve existing testing frameworks. You'll champion best practices to enhance confidence in test automation results while minimizing flakiness. Additionally, you will play a key role in integrating automated testing within development pipelines, ensuring early issue detection, and fostering a culture of quality collaboration.
Your responsibilities will also include maintaining a robust test automation framework, including a cloud device farm and shared automation tools across game projects. You will support developers in integrating automation into their workflows, assist in setting automation tool requirements, and facilitate discussions to drive continuous improvement in automated testing strategies.
Is this you?
You are an experienced QA professional with a strong background in test automation and software quality assurance. You have an in-depth understanding of test automation frameworks, tools, and best practices, as well as experience working in game development environments. Your technical expertise enables you to assess game architecture, identify potential weaknesses, and implement automation solutions to improve testing coverage.
You excel in cross-functional collaboration, effectively communicating with QA teams, developers, artists, and other stakeholders. You are comfortable mentoring others, enabling team members to leverage automation frameworks, and fostering a culture of quality-driven development.
You have experience in mobile testing on Android and iOS, with proficiency in Python, C#, or TypeScript. You are familiar with Unity, including its project structure and inner workings, and have worked with automation tools like Appium or similar. Additionally, you are comfortable using cloud test platforms or device farms such as AWS.
You have a proactive approach to identifying areas for automation, prioritizing impactful initiatives, and ensuring smooth test execution. You are passionate about enhancing QA processes, driving automation strategies, and contributing to a high-quality game development environment.
This is us!
Toca Boca captures the spirit of play and is key within the Digital Games group within Spin Master. We create digital toys and everyday products that are filled with fun and silliness that kids from any corner of the world can instantly relate to. Everything is designed from their perspective .
The Spin Master Mission and Vision is to make life more fun by pushing the boundaries of innovation, creativity, and fun!.
Good to know!
This position is full-time and based in our Stockholm studio with a hybrid working model (part office, part working from home). We apply a 6-month probationary period. You'll need to be located in Sweden as we are unable to support relocation. As we're an international company, with over 20 nationalities working here, and millions of users all over the world, you need to be fluent in English. Your application should therefore be in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
With offices in Stockholm and San Francisco, Toca Boca is owned by Spin Master Corp., a global children's entertainment company that creates, designs and manufactures a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toca Boca AB
(org.nr 556870-3721), https://tocaboca.com/ Arbetsplats
Toca Boca Jobbnummer
9342999