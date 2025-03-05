QA Architect
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Mölndal Visa alla datajobb i Mölndal
2025-03-05
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Ulricehamn
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking an experienced QA Architect to lead our quality assurance initiatives with a focus on UI testing, visual testing tools, and DevOps integration. In this role, you will be pivotal in developing and implementing a robust testing strategy for our client, ensuring that our user interfaces meet the highest quality standards through effective automation and best practices.
Experience & Expertise
• Quality Assurance Leadership:
Over 7 years of experience in Quality Assurance, including at least 3 years in a leadership or architect role.
• UI Testing & Automation:
Expertise in automated UI testing using tools such as Selenium, Cypress, Applitools, Percy, and TestComplete. Proficiency in programming languages like Python, JavaScript, or Java to build and maintain UI test automation frameworks.
• DevOps & CI/CD Integration:
Strong background in DevOps with hands-on experience in integrating UI test automation into CI/CD pipelines using tools like Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD, Docker, and Kubernetes.
• Performance & Load Testing:
Practical experience with performance and load testing tools including JMeter and LoadRunner to ensure system robustness under varying conditions.
• Cross-Browser & Responsive Design:
Proven experience with cross-browser testing and ensuring adherence to responsive design principles for optimal user experience.
• Cloud & Infrastructure:
Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud Platform, and experience with cloud-native DevOps practices.
Key Skills & Competencies
• UI/UX Expertise:
Deep understanding of UI/UX principles, ensuring that usability, visual consistency, and design accuracy are maintained across all user interfaces.
• Test Automation Frameworks:
Strong knowledge of test automation frameworks, visual regression testing, and methodologies for regression testing.
• Communication & Leadership:
Ability to clearly explain complex testing concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders, coupled with strong mentoring skills to foster high-performing QA teams.
• Analytical & Problem-Solving:
Excellent analytical skills with a keen eye for detail, ensuring that potential issues are identified and addressed early in the development cycle.
If you have a passion for quality assurance, a proven track record in UI test automation, and the leadership skills to drive high standards in a dynamic environment, we encourage you to apply and help shape the future of quality in our digital products.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733) Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9203919