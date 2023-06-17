Python Developer
Genvalues AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-06-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Genvalues AB i Stockholm
About the job In your role, depending on assignment, you will be working alongside our other experienced tech teams including frontend, backend, and UX/UI designers as well as market/strategy and investment network professionals. Together we help companies in every aspect of their journey.
As a Python developer, you will not only be a great and inspiring hands-on developer. You will also get the opportunity to lead the way for other developers who want to gain Python experience and work closely with management to ensure that the development team has all the skills needed for our fast expansion. In projects, you will also play a key role when it comes to scoping and time evaluation.
Must-have requirements:
At least 6 years of relevant work experience with a preference for Python
At least 2 years of experience with Django/Flask or other backend framework
Previous experience with DevOps within one of the major cloud providers (GCP, Azure, or AWS)
Fluent in English
Pragmatic, self-acting, and a people person
Nice-to-have requirements:
Hands-on startup experience
Fluent in Swedish
You can take on projects outside of Sweden
Relevant academic high school degree or diploma Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Genvalues AB
(org.nr 559154-5024), https://genvalues.com/company-profile/13 Arbetsplats
GV Jobbnummer
7891722