Purchasing Specialist
MultiMind Holding AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Umeå Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Umeå
2026-06-03
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We are looking for an experienced Purchasing Specialist for an urgent interim consultancy assignment with a leading global industrial company. This is a full-time role based in Umeå, where you will support a strategic project focused on optimizing the aftermarket spare parts supply chain and improving profitability.
The assignment is expected to start as soon as possible, and we are therefore looking for candidates who are available at short notice.
About the Company
Our client is a globally operating industrial organization with a strong international presence and an established aftermarket business. The company continuously invests in supply chain optimization, operational excellence and customer value creation. As part of a strategic initiative, the organization is focused on strengthening its aftermarket operations through improved sourcing strategies, supplier performance and logistics efficiency.
About the Role
Why join this team?
You will join an experienced procurement organization and play a key role in a high-priority project aimed at improving profitability within the aftermarket business. Working closely with aftermarket specialists, sales companies and suppliers, you will have a direct impact on sourcing strategies, pricing and supply chain performance.
This assignment offers an excellent opportunity to apply your procurement expertise in an international environment while contributing to measurable business results.
What will this role achieve?
As Purchasing Specialist, you will drive improvements across the aftermarket spare parts supply chain. Through supplier negotiations, logistics optimization and cost reduction initiatives, you will help ensure competitive pricing, improved service levels and increased profitability.
Key responsibilities
Renegotiate spare part pricing with suppliers to improve profitability
Review and optimize logistics flows and supply chain footprints
Reduce total landed cost while maintaining service levels
Challenge supplier performance and identify improvement opportunities
Evaluate and implement alternative sourcing solutions when beneficial
Collaborate with aftermarket specialists, sales companies and suppliers
Manage supplier relationships, contracts and commercial negotiations
Monitor lead times and supplier performance
Drive corrective actions and continuous improvement initiatives
Act as the primary Purchasing representative for aftermarket parts projects
About you
Requirements
Proven experience in purchasing or procurement, preferably within spare parts or aftermarket operations
Strong understanding of supply chains, logistics optimization and cost reduction initiatives
Extensive experience in supplier negotiations and stakeholder management
Ability to work cross-functionally in an international environment
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Available to work primarily on-site in Umeå (4 days on-site, 1 day remote)
Skills
Strategic Procurement
Supplier Negotiation
Supply Chain Optimization
Logistics Analysis
Cost Reduction
Contract Management
Supplier Relationship Management
Stakeholder Management
Personal attributes
Commercially minded
Analytical
Strong communicator and negotiator
Results-oriented
Nice to have
Experience from the automotive, heavy trucking or industrial sectors
Knowledge of international logistics, customs and supplier network optimization
Sounds interesting?
We are looking to fill this position immediately and will review applications on an ongoing basis. If you are interested and available for a new assignment in the near term, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible, as the role may be filled before the application deadline. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Holding AB
(org.nr 556618-3686), https://www.multimind.se/
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
MultiMind Bemanning AB Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Lisa Dahlberg lisa.dahlberg@multimind.se Jobbnummer
9946386