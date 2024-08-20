Purchasing Manager Zinc and Lead Raw Materials
Boliden Mineral AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
Do you want to have a key role in securing profitable raw materials and marketing of intermediates, while working in an international environment and in close cooperation with our smelters and purchasing team? Do you want to be Boliden Commercial's next Purchasing Manager?
Apply now!
Description
We are delivering high quality metal to industrial customers. Raw materials are purchased from mining companies and secondary raw material. Our aim is to be the most climate friendly and respected metal provider in the world. Boliden's operations are based on experience, innovation and advanced technology, developed in partnership with Nordic technology and engineering companies.
We are seeking a Purchasing Manager with as primary task to support the Smelters by securing profitable raw materials within the technical constraints from long-term business partners.
Areas of responsibility:
Monitor, follow up and manage daily contract execution, logistics and support processes.
Support the contract coordination team continuously. Create and adjust contracts in the IT-system.
Evaluate suppliers and customers performance; ESG, GHG emissions etc.
Develop in-depth knowledge on zinc and lead market and actively seek market information. Document visit reports, minutes of conversations and meetings with existing and potential suppliers and customers.
Explore and identify the market for new raw material opportunities and initiate development of our smelters' capabilities by creating business cases.
Together with the Manager Zinc & Lead monitor and build a raw material sourcing plan and intermediates sales plan based on profitability, reliability and technical suitability. Optimize the raw materials supply and sales to maximize profitability long-term for Boliden Smelters and Boliden Group.
Maintain a close dialogue and an excellent working relationship with the smelters including the laboratory and sampling department. Develop a solid understanding of the smelter's capabilities and constraints.
Follow-up on raw materials supply and intermediate sales budget.
Actively plan shipments with suppliers/customers and adjust shipment- and consumption plan together with the smelters when necessary.
Participate in the internal Sales & Operations Planning process.
Development of our processes, routines and tools.
Participate in negotiations of short and long term off-take agreements. Establish contact with existing and potential suppliers and customers.
The position is full-time, permanent positions based in Stockholm. Frequent travelling is part of the role, both domestic and international.
Education and qualifications
For this role we are looking for a person with strong analytic and strategic skills. We are looking for a person with certain experience in procurement of raw materials or from the industry. As a person you need to be pro-active and cooperative to work well with others in cross-functional teams.
To be considered for this opportunity, you have:
Education qualifications at minimum BSc level in Engineering or Economics.
Operational and/or commercial experience from a mining or smelting production environment is preferred.
Knowledge and experience from geology, exploration, mining including ESG aspects are a merit.
Proven skills in performing business calculations are an essential requirement, along with excellent verbal and written command of the English language. Other languages are a merit.
Excellent social skills, you build strong relationships, convinces and motivates.
Skills to take initiatives to develop its position and is result oriented. You are systematic and able to compile the bigger picture.
Experience in contract reading and writing.
Presentation skills.
Apply now
Apply now with your CV (in Swedish or English) until 25th of August 2024.
Every journey at Boliden is different, what will yours look like?
Offer
Boliden is an established employer with collective agreement and occupational pension. We have benefits like flexible working conditions, trainings, career opportunities and health care. Join us in an innovative environment with a lot of competence and a company culture characterized by care, courage and responsibility.
In Boliden, all employees are actively involved in achieving a safe and good work environment and Health & Safety are top priority.
We are happy to help and welcome you here!
Contact us
If you want to know more about the position, please contact me, Vilhelm Ohlin Ogestad, Manager Zinc & Lead Raw Materials, I appreciate your interest! vilhelm.ohlin.ogestad@boliden.com
, +46 70 109 63 27
Questions about your application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner Janet Werner via janet.werner@boliden.com
Union information is available from Ingela Scherling Saco +46 70 272 08 68,
Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, +46 70 541 83 93 or Peter Markström, Ledarna, +46 910 77 40 09.

E-post: miciel.wennstrom@boliden.com


101 20 STOCKHOLM
